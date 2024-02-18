Sunday, Olajide Win 100m Titles Of MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials In Asaba

Day 1 of MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials took off with an explosive start at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, as the men’s and women’s 100m threw up new National Champions, with Israel Okon Sunday crossing the finishing line ahead of his counterparts in the men’s race, while Olayinka Olajide dominated the women’s event.

The event was declared open by the Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi Isaac who represented the Executive Governor of the state, Hon. (Chief) Sheriff Oborevwori.

Consider Ekanem had led the standings after storming to an impressive 10.16secs in the men’s event, the fastest time across the three semifinals. Sunday had pushed as hard as he could for the finish line and was hugely rewarded with a big Personal Best (PB) of 10.26secs to win his semifinal race, while former National Champion Enoch Adegoke won the third semis with 10.30secs.

Unfortunately, Ekanem was disqualified in the final for a false start, throwing the race wide open. Sunday seized his chance and raced to yet another PB of 10.20secs to take the title. Nicholas Adekalu Fakorede finished 2nd in that race, crossing the line in 10.26secs, with Adegoke coming in 3rd in 10.30secs.

In the women’s event, Blessing Ogundiran clocked a fast 11.33secs, just marginally off her PB of 11.32secs to win Heat 3, the fastest time overall in the heats.

In the semis, Olayinka Olajide upped the stakes, posting a new PB of 11.32secs and extended her dominance to the final, running the fastest time by a Nigerian woman this year, taking the women’s 100m title at the MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials with a new PB of 11.19secs, a massive improvement from the 11.37secs she ran last month in Lagos, while Ogundiran crossed the line in 2nd.

Faith Osamuyi was the woman to beat in the 100m Hurdles where she upstaged her more experienced rivals. She gave a glimpse of what was to come when she claimed a big scalp in the semis, holding off the late charge from Stella Ayanleke who chased her down to the finish line to record a new PB of 13.60secs, a time she further lowered to 13.48secs to win the final.

Veteran Patience Okon-George put up a good showing in the women’s 400m, racing to a Season’s Best of 52.06secs to top qualifications into the women’s 400m final and will be favoured to win the event ahead of the final on Day 2 of the MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials, which will be used to select the Nigerian Team to next month’s African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Sikiru Adeyemi was the fastest overall in the men’s 400m heats where he clocked 46.43secs to win Heat 3 of the event. He was followed by Samson Nathaniel who crossed the line in Heat 5 with 46.80secs, while Daniel Atinaya dominated Heat 8 with 46.83secs.

Other events for Day 2 include the 200m (Senior), 400m Hurdles (Juniors & Seniors), 100m semis and final (Cadet & Youth), High Jump (Senior), 3000m Steeplechase (Senior), Long Jump (Junior) and many more.

The competition runs from February 17 to 21.