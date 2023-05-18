Sunday Mbang, Former Methodist Prelate, Dies At 86

Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang is dead. Dr Mbang died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 16 the age of 86 after an impactful earthly ministry of 44 years.

Conference Secretary of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Taiwo announced Mbang’s death yesterday.

Sunday Mbang was born in Idua Eket, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on August 26, 1936 into a humble and Christian family.

He studied at the Effoi Group School, Salvation Army School, Akai-Ubium, Government School, Eket, Methodist Boys’ High School, Oron, Teacher’s College, Uzuakoli, Trinity Theological College, Umuahia, University of Ibadan, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel and Harvard University, USA.

Sunday Mbang became a minister in 1961 after going through theological education and training in Nigeria and overseas.

He became a Pastor and Minister of Religion in 1962 in Methodist Church Nigeria and rose through the ranks to be elected into the Episcopal rank, Bishop of Tinubu, Lagos State in 1979.

He was later elevated to the position of Patriarch/ Prelate, the administrative and pastoral head and leader of the entire Methodist Church family in Nigeria in 1984, a position he held for 22 years. He was at a time the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).