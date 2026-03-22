Sunday Mail – What Does The Presidency Need To End Terrorism In Nigeria?

What does the Presidency need to end terrorism in Nigeria?

Dear Editor,

The recent killing of over 14 Nigerian military personnel including the innocent civilians by terrorists in Kanam Local Government area of Plateau State on Friday, March 13, is barbaric, inhuman and reprehensible, to the extent that many Nigerians both home and abroad have continued to express their displeasure and ask why Nigerian senior military personnel would be continually ambushed and killed while on duty to defend their citizens.

The Defence Headquarters will find it difficult to eliminate terrorists in Nigeria if the saboteurs and informants among the Nigerian soldiers who are leaking sensitive and privileged information are not identified. It will actually be difficult for Nigerian soldiers to defeat the terrorists, and they will continue to kill our gallant soldiers through ambushes.

This is not the first time that Nigerian soldiers have been ambushed and killed by terrorists. President Bola Tinubu has done his best by calling on the Service Chiefs in Nigeria to do more to ensure that the incessant killing of Nigerians and the security agents becomes a thing of the past.

However, the reverse is the case, as it seems the terrorists and their sponsors are not ready to stop the senseless killing. This must stop. I want to give advice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invite Sheikh Ahmad Gumi to his Abuja office for a better and more extensive discussion on what the Presidency can do to end terrorism in Nigeria.

The Yoruba proverb says: “Eni to bamooju Ogun, Jo maa n pa obi nire,” meaning only someone who understands the severity of a crisis or the danger of a situation can truly handle the situation. Truth be told, we don’t need to deceive ourselves in Nigeria at this juncture. We all know that the only powerful retired Captain who can approach the terrorists at their hideout and whom they can listen to if he talks to them to stop this ongoing senseless killing is Sheikh Ahmad Gumi. Sheikh Gumi knows how to pacify them to stop the killing of Nigerians.

He is ready and very much available to do this job for the Presidency if called upon. As a Nigerian, I am not happy about the incessant killing of my fellow Nigerians. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State, via jimohmumin@yahoo.com

Looting of public funds

Dear Editor,

Public office-holders are meant to be patriotic personalities.

They are supposed to be individuals who are of proven integrity and who have demonstrated transparency in all aspects of their lives. Those who are in authority should not be sentimental in appointing people to sensitive positions. Records have shown that several public servants, including Accountants-General of the federation, have been accused of looting in recent years.

At the moment, there is another allegation bordering on misappropriation of public funds amounting to N210 trillion in the oil and gas sector during the tenure of Mele Kyari and his management team. In recent times, many retirees have been unable to collect their gratuities due to the alleged diversion of public funds meant for the welfare of the public civil servants who had served the country for years.

Time without number, colossal amounts of money had been looted by those entrusted with managing public funds. The truth of the matter is that the members of the public are in serious agony these days as a result of the massive looting by the public servants. Many infrastructure projects are left undone owing to the lack of funds.

Workers are on strike at the UCH owing to the non-availability of power supply, which inhibits medical personnel from carrying out major operations on their patients. The people in authority are, therefore, implored to look critically into sensitive sectors such as Oil and Gas and the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and ensure that only morally and ethically fit personalities occupy such positions for the welfare of the citizenry. Michael Oladimeji writes from Ibadan, Oyo State. Ending poverty requires production, not handouts

Dear Editor,

IN recent times, the conversation around poverty reduction in Nigeria has intensified. While the President has repeatedly urged state governors to take decisive steps to tackle poverty, the real test lies not in the rhetoric but in the visible transformation of citizens’ lives. Across the country, there is growing frustration about the widening gap between the huge allocations flowing to state governments and the harsh realities confronting ordinary Nigerians.

Billions of naira are disbursed monthly, yet millions of citizens continue to struggle to meet their basic needs. This disconnect raises a critical question: where is the impact? Too often, many state governments prioritise grand infrastructure projects that offer political visibility but limited immediate relief to the masses.

Flyovers, imposing government edifices, and monumental structures may symbolize development, but they do little to address hunger, unemployment, and economic vulnerability. Concrete may impress the eye, but it cannot fill an empty stomach. What Nigeria urgently needs is a deliberate shift from short-term, politically attractive interventions to sustainable, long-term economic strategies.

The prevailing approach of distributing small cash transfers and temporary handouts has shown limited effectiveness. While such measures may provide momentary relief, they rarely address the structural drivers of poverty. In many cases, they merely create a cycle of dependence without empowering citizens to achieve economic independence.

For Nigeria, the path forward must prioritise security, productivity, and inclusive economic growth. Farmers must be able to access their lands without fear of attacks. Small businesses need an enabling environment to grow. Young people require opportunities that transform them from job seekers into job creators.

Ultimately, poverty should not remain a political slogan deployed during campaigns and forgotten afterwards. It must be treated as the national emergency it truly is. While the Federal Government can set the tone and provide resources, the real battle against poverty will be won or lost at the state and local government levels, where policies directly touch the lives of the people.

If the funds are available, citizens have every right to demand results. Leadership must move beyond promises and deliver measurable outcomes. Obamodi Oluwadanilola Faith writes via: Damilolaobamodi@gmail.com

ADC, the Atiku-Obi possibility, road to 2027

Dear Editor, As Nigeria gradually moves closer to another electoral season, the political atmosphere across the country is beginning to change. Discussions about credible opposition are becoming more serious, and many Nigerians are looking toward political platforms that can truly challenge the administration of Bola Tinubu.

In this unfolding political reality, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains one of the formidable political parties capable of confronting the ruling establishment and returning real political competition to the country. Nigeria’s opposition politics has for years suffered from division and scattered political ambitions.

Different parties and leaders often share similar concerns about governance, yet they operate separately. That fragmentation weakens the strength of the opposition and makes it easier for those in power to maintain control. What the moment demands now is unity of purpose and a coalition strong enough to represent the collective voice of Nigerians who want a different direction for the country.

This is where the possibility of an alliance between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi becomes politically significant. A ticket built around these two figures remains one of the strongest political combinations capable of confronting the current power structure. Both men have built national recognition that goes beyond regional politics.

Atiku has spent decades in the national political space and has established relationships across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Obi, on the other hand, has built strong credibility among Nigerians who demand transparency, economic discipline, and responsible leadership. An Atiku-Obi alliance under the ADC platform could create a political force capable of mobilising Nigerians from different regions, religions, and social backgrounds. Such a coalition would not merely be another political arrangement.

It would represent a national movement built on the understanding that the country’s future requires cooperation among leaders who command broad support across the federation. Today, the ADC stands in a similar position as a political platform capable of bringing together different leaders who share the goal of restoring political balance in Nigeria.

The party is gradually becoming a meeting point for a broader coalition determined to present Nigerians with a serious alternative. Atiku Abubakar represents a pan-Nigerian political figure with deep national reach, and Peter Obi carries a reputation that resonates strongly with millions of Nigerians seeking responsible leadership.

When these strengths come together within a broader political coalition, the result could produce one of the most formidable opposition forces in the country’s contemporary political history. The road ahead will demand unity, discipline, and political courage. Muhammad Umar Shehu writes from Gombe, Gombe State via umarmuhammadshehu2@gmail.com