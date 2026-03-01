Sunday Mail: Growing Insecurity In Ibadan Calls For Attention

Growing insecurity in Ibadan calls for attention

Dear Editor,

The insecurity challenge facing the country calls for serious attention. It is no longer news that many innocent lives have been lost to it. The menace is gradually creeping into every nook and cranny of the country. In reference to this, I’m writing to draw the increasing insecurity challenges facing the residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

In recent times, there have been reports of robbery, burglary, and other criminal activities in several parts of the city. These incidents have daily created fear and anxiety among the citizens who simply seek their daily means of livelihood. For instance, the recent kidnapping of a 12-year-old female student around Challenge Area in the South West Local Government, Oyo State, where I reside, on her way to school was a close shave.

According to the reports, “the victim was abducted very close to the school gate at 7.20 am at the Challenge Area by gunmen.” Such happenings in a densely populated area, where everybody is his or her brother’s keeper, can only spark fear in the minds of parents and guardians.

Parents are now scared to allow their children to go to school on their own as they normally do. As it is, many of Ibadan’s residents now feel unsafe returning home late from work or their businesses, despite the fact that Ibadan has always been known to be a peaceful city. Shop owners close earlier than usual because of the fear of attacks. In fact, some communities have resolved to deploy paid local vigilante groups for protection.

While these efforts are commendable, security remains the responsibility of the government as it requires coordinated efforts backed by the law enforcement agencies controlled by the government. As I seize this opportunity to commend the executive Governor of Oyo State for the great job he is doing in transforming the state,

I want to appeal to Governor Makinde and relevant security agencies to increase patrols in affected areas, improve intelligence gathering, and strengthen community policing efforts throughout the state. More so, I also want to call for more and better street lighting in dark areas to discourage criminal activities. Fathiat Lawal writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Ede (FPE), Osun State.

Can Trump bring developmental projects to rural areas in Nigeria?

Dear Editor,

The criminals have always succeeded in killing the villagers living in the Northern and Southern rural areas in Nigeria and taken to their heels back to their hideout after perpetrating their dastardly act because there are no developmental projects in some of our villages. Some of these villages lack basic amenities like good roads, police stations, and electricity, and they have no developmental projects, which puts the villagers’ lives in danger.

Those living in Northern and Southern rural areas in Nigeria are human beings whose precious lives must be protected by the Presidency and the USA Government. These villagers have continued to cry out to the USA to come to their aid by putting all the necessary machinery in place to protect their lives from being terminated by criminals whom they have not offended, but who have instead decided to kill them without cause.

The United States Government, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has adequate funds and intelligence gathering to support the protection of the villagers’ lives in the Northern and Southern rural areas of Nigeria by bringing developmental projects that will secure the constant presence of Americans in our villages.

Insecurity will end in Nigeria if President Donald Trump helps develop our villages, particularly in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, as well as Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Zamfara, Borno, Plateau, Nassarawa, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna, Adamawa and Niger States.

The killing of the innocent villagers has not stopped, and I am worried as a Nigerian citizen who believes in peace and harmony and wants other Nigerians to live a better life without being suddenly killed by gunmen. President Donald Trump should address this matter promptly to protect the lives of innocent villagers. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State via jimohmumin@yahoo.com.

Open letter to President Bola Tinubu, call for Equity, Justice: Direct the immediate conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 SSANU/FGN Agreement

We write this open letter with a deep sense of responsibility and urgency on behalf of the dedicated members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Branch. I, Comrade Olugbenga Alayode, by the mandate of our Branch Executive Council, wish to respectfully draw your esteemed attention to a matter of grave concern that threatens the stability and harmony of our public universities: the unjustifiable delay in concluding the renegotiation of the 2009 SSANU/FGN Agreement.

Your Excellency, the university system is a delicate ecosystem where every component must function optimally for the whole to thrive. While we acknowledge the recent conclusion of negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the subsequent payments made to their members, we are compelled to ask: why has this same sense of urgency and fairness not been extended to SSANU and other vital non-teaching staff unions?

This selective implementation creates a dangerous precedent of inequity within our institutions. It unjustly elevates one group of workers while neglecting others who are equally indispensable. The administrative, technical, and professional staff we represent are the backbone that keeps our universities running daily.

From managing student records and maintaining critical infrastructure to ensuring financial accountability and providing essential research support, our members are not ancillary; we are fundamental to the educational enterprise. The Nigerian Constitution, which you have sworn to uphold, guarantees freedom from discrimination and assures every citizen of fair and just treatment in labour practices.

The current situation, where our members are left in limbo while our academic colleagues receive their due, is a direct affront to these constitutional principles of equity and social justice. It sends a demoralising message to thousands of dedicated workers that their contributions are less valued.

Your Excellency, our members are not insulated from the harsh economic realities facing the nation. They struggle daily with the same inflationary pressures, transportation costs, and housing challenges as every other Nigerian.

The fruit of the renegotiated agreement: a new salary structure and improved conditions of service are not a privilege but a just compensation for their labour, long overdue. The continued delay is not just an administrative hiccup; it is a source of deepening frustration, financial strain, and declining morale that directly impacts service delivery in our universities.

Therefore, on behalf of the SSANU-FUNAAB Executive Council and all our members, we make the following urgent appeal: That you, Mr President, as the father of the nation and the guarantor of fairness, directly intervene by directing the relevant government agencies to conclude the renegotiation process with SSANU and other non-teaching staff unions without further delay.

We urge you to ensure that what is just for one is made just for all, thereby affirming that every worker in the Nigerian university system is a valued partner in national development. While we remain committed to dialogue and industrial harmony, we must state categorically that our patience is not infinite. The current inaction is a threat to the peace and stability of our universities.

We trust in your well-documented commitment to a “Renewed Hope” agenda, which we believe encompasses fairness and justice for all Nigerian workers, irrespective of their union affiliation. We are confident that your sense of justice will prevail and that you will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter, thereby securing the stability of our universities and the welfare of all who contribute to their success. Your Excellency, accept the assurances of our highest esteem. Comrade Olugbenga Alayode, Chairman, SSANU-FUNAAB Branch, writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State

You reap what you sow

Dear Editor,

One Tony Ojukwu, recently spoke passionately on the need to uphold social justice in Nigeria. The rate at which some citizens are denied their rights is quite alarming. Some people, while in power, recklessly denied citizens their rights.

Have they heard about the law of sowing and reaping? Somebody, while in power, sacked thousands and denied them their benefits. He is powerless now. Retirees are dying, incapacitated.

Does anyone care? Yes! We are in Nigeria. The powerful may manipulate the polity for their interest. The Law of Karma is real! Jimoh Ayodele writes from Bosso, Minna, Niger State