Sunday Mail: ADC – Atiku-obi Possibility, The Road To 2027

ADC – Atiku-obi Possibility, The Road To 2027

Dear Editor,

As Nigeria gradually moves closer to another electoral season, the political atmosphere across the country is beginning to change. Discussions about credible opposition are becoming more serious, and many Nigerians are looking toward political platforms that can truly challenge the administration of Bola Tinubu.

In this unfolding political reality, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains one of the formidable political parties capable of confronting the ruling establishment and returning real political competition to the country. Nigeria’s opposition politics has, for years, suffered from division and scattered political ambitions.

Different parties and leaders often share similar concerns about governance, yet they operate separately. That fragmentation weakens the strength of the opposition and makes it easier for those in power to maintain control. What the moment demands now is unity of purpose and a coalition strong enough to represent the collective voice of Nigerians who want a different direction for the country.

This is where the possibility of an alliance between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi becomes politically significant. A ticket built around these two figures remains one of the strongest political combinations capable of confronting the current power structure. Both men have built national recognition that goes beyond regional politics.

Atiku has spent decades in the national political space and has established relationships across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Obi, on the other hand, has built strong credibility among Nigerians who demand transparency, economic discipline, and responsible leadership. An Atiku-Obi alliance under the platform of the ADC could create a political force capable of mobilising Nigerians from different regions, religions, and social backgrounds. Such a coalition would not merely be another political arrangement.

It would represent a national movement built on the understanding that the future of the country requires cooperation among leaders who command wide support across the federation. Today, the ADC stands in a similar position as a political platform capable of bringing together different leaders who share the goal of restoring political balance in Nigeria.

The party is gradually becoming a meeting point for a broader coalition determined to present Nigerians with a serious alternative. Atiku Abubakar represents a pan-Nigerian political figure with deep national reach, and Peter Obi carries a reputation that resonates strongly with millions of Nigerians seeking responsible leadership.

When these strengths come together within a broader political coalition, the result could produce one of the most formidable opposition forces in the country’s contemporary political history. The road ahead will demand unity, discipline, and political courage. Muhammad Umar Shehu writes from Gombe, Gombe State, via umarmuhammadshehu2@gmail.com

Ending poverty requires production, not handouts

Dear Editor,

IN recent times, the conversation around poverty reduction in Nigeria has intensified. While the President has repeatedly urged state governors to take decisive steps to tackle poverty, the real test lies not in the rhetoric but in the visible transformation of citizens’ lives. Across the country, there is growing frustration about the widening gap between the huge allocations flowing to state governments and the harsh realities confronting ordinary Nigerians.

Billions of naira are disbursed monthly, yet millions of citizens continue to struggle to meet their basic needs. This disconnect raises a critical question: where is the impact? Too often, many state governments prioritise grand infrastructure projects that offer political visibility but limited immediate relief to the masses.

Flyovers, imposing government edifices, and monumental structures may symbolise development, but they do little to address hunger, unemployment, and economic vulnerability. Concrete may impress the eye, but it cannot fill an empty stomach. What Nigeria urgently needs is a deliberate shift from short-term, politically attractive interventions to sustainable, long-term economic strategies.

The prevailing approach of distributing small cash transfers and temporary handouts has shown limited effectiveness. While such measures may provide momentary relief, they rarely address the structural drivers of poverty. In many cases, they merely create a cycle of dependence without empowering citizens to achieve economic independence.

For Nigeria, the path forward must prioritise security, productivity, and inclusive economic growth. Farmers must be able to access their lands without fear of attacks. Small businesses need an enabling environment to grow. Young people require opportunities that transform them from job seekers into Ultimately, poverty should not remain a political slogan deployed during campaigns and forgotten afterwards.

It must be treated as the national emergency it truly is. While the Federal Government can set the tone and provide resources, the real battle against poverty will be won or lost at the state and local government levels, where policies directly touch the lives of the people.

If the funds are available, citizens have every right to demand results. Leadership must move beyond promises and deliver measurable outcomes. Obamodi Oluwadanilola Faith writes via Damilolaobamodi@gmail.com

Electricity challenge in Nigeria calls for attention

The persistent and irregular power supply in the country has become a major challenge; apart from the fact that it is affecting economic activities generally, it continues to interfere with people’s everyday lifestyle. Small-scale businesses depend on electricity to operate, but the constant power outages have forced many of them to depend on other means of generating power, such as power-generating sets, solar, inverters, among others, which are way too expensive for such budding enterprises.

This has caused many businesses to fold up, leading to unemployment. As a result, this affects the cost of production, causing a hike in prices of goods and services and generally affecting the economy. This is not funny on the part of the students. As a student in one of the Federal Polytechnics in Osun State, to say studying at night due to lack of stable electricity is extremely difficult is an understatement; it is hell, especially under this hot weather.

During the day, every normal school activity becomes almost impossible; the classrooms are hot and uncomfortable, making it hard for students to concentrate. Whereas an unstable internet network is also a big issue to deal with, making research and CBT practices become so difficult or impossible. At this point, the e-library and charging points have lost their functionality.

Sometimes it is more difficult for students who are living in campus hostels because, many times, there is a scarcity of water or none at all, due to a lack of power to pump it. I want to urge the relevant authorities to prioritise a stable electricity supply to support education, businesses and national development, as reliable power is essential for the progress of any nation.

Speaking generally, institutions like hospitals, schools, and other essential services struggle to function efficiently due to unreliable electricity. In many communities, issues such as faulty transformers and poor infrastructure have worsened the situation. Despite the acclaimed efforts by the government and power distribution companies, the situation remains frustrating for citizens.

The fact remains that there is a need for improved infrastructure, proper maintenance of power facilities and general investment in alternative energy sources such as solar power across the nation. Fathiat Lawal writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Ede (FPE), Osun State

Distorted Road Safety enforcement culture in Ibadan

Dear Editor,

Road safety enforcement in Nigeria continues to suffer from a credibility problem, not because laws do not exist, but because their application is often selective. Across our city, private car owners are routinely stopped, fined, and scrutinised, while commercial vehicle operators, who carry far more passengers and pose greater collective risk, are frequently allowed to operate with minimal oversight.

This imbalance has created a distorted enforcement culture. Ibadan, the state capital of Oyo State, Keke and Micra drivers, in particular, are often treated as untouchable within the road safety ecosystem. Overloading, unsafe vehicle conditions and reckless practices have become normalised, not because they are acceptable, but because enforcement rarely reaches them with the same consistency applied to private motorists.

The consequences are visible daily. Vehicles designed for a limited number of passengers are routinely stretched beyond capacity, with two passengers stuck in a seat designated for one at the front seat and three or more passengers in a space that should literally accommodate two passengers at the back of Micra cars.

Goods, fuel containers, building materials, livestock, and other inappropriate loads are crammed into Micras and tricycles, turning them into mobile hazards. Yet one is forced to ask: what is the most dangerous overload you have personally seen a Micra or Keke carry, and why was it allowed on the road?

More troubling is the growing adaptation by commercial operators to enforcement loopholes. Many now deliberately shift heavy and unsafe operations to the evenings and late nights, fully aware that most road safety officials work fixed daytime hours. When enforcement keeps office hours, lawlessness simply waits for closing time.

Road safety cannot thrive on selective courage. As long as enforcement focuses on the easy targets while ignoring systemic risks, lives will continue to be lost needlessly.

True reform begins when we are honest about where the danger lies, and bold enough to enforce the law evenly, consistently, and without fear or favour. Until then, the question remains: are we truly managing road safety, or merely performing it? Idris Animasaun writes via animasaunajibolaidris@gmail.com