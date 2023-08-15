Sunday Igboho Residence Invasion: Release Bodies Of Shot Adisa, Abdukfatahi, Pay N254bn Damages, Lawyer Tells DSS

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), lawyer to the incarcerated Yoruba Nation agitator and rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) has challenged the Department of State Security (DSS) to release the corpses of two persons killed in the Soka, Ibadan residence of his client on 1st July 2021, or enter its defence in court for adjudication.

Alliyu in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Tuesday, lamented the inhuman nature displayed by men of the security outfit in invading Adeyemo’s residence, killing two persons and arresting 12 in a night raid, following Adeyemo’s defence against Fulani herdsmen who killed and maimed many residents in Igangan Town of the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State.

He recalled that the bodies of Mr Olalekan Adisa and the blind Chief Imam of the Estate, Alfa Yekinni Olatubosun Abdukfatahi, who was shot during the invasion, have to date not been released by the DSS, while their children are crying to see them for a befitting burial.

In a suit he filed before an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan where he was praying for the sepulcher right of the deceased, the legal icon averred that “the widows and under-aged children of Mr Olalekan Adisa have filed an action for the release of the corpse of their father that the DSS has decided to donate to a University as cadaver, and demanded N254 billion special, aggravated and/or exemplary damages. The widow and children of Alfa Abdukfatahi have followed suit”, he said.

While awaiting a new Attorney General of the Federation, “who

will give a human face to the Federal Ministry of Justice and DSS who have become gods to themselves and do not spare even Justices of Supreme Court in their Frankenstein acts”, Alliyu referred to the suit dated and filed 20th May 2023, processes which were served on the DSS on the first week of June 2023, saying that till date, the DSS operatives have refused to respond or file any defence to the suit in the court.

The widow of Adisa, Mrs. Abisola had deposed on behalf of the children: Khamis Nifemi Adisa, Majid Precious Adisa, and Edris Toluwani Adisa to a 39-paragraph affidavit seeking the court’s order of declaration compelling the DSS to release the corpses for autopsy at the Adeoyo General Hospital in Ibadan, while paying that damages sought, to the families of the deceased.

Alliyu alleged in the suit that 20 persons were arrested in the night invasion, “Save for one, the women and children were released at Akure and given N20,000 out of the money carted away by them from the house as if spoilt of their one-sided war against Igboho, to find their way back to Ibadan.

“One also wonders why the two cats that were shot believing that one of them was what Chief Adeyemo transformed into were neither displayed with the people arrested nor tendered in court!”, the lawyer submitted.