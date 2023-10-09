Sunday Igboho Leaves Benin Republic To Germany

Following the release of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho from protective custody of the Republic of Benin, the Yoruba Nation activist has departed for Garmany to meet his family.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Igboho was released on Sunday in a statement issued by Prof. Banji Akintoye and has since traveled to Germany to reunite with his family.

Recall that Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital by the Department of State Service (DSS), which accused him of stockpiling arms. He has remained in protective custody in the Republic of Benin before his release.

Igboho was detained in July 2021 as he prepared to take a trip to Germany, only weeks after narrowly escaping a fatal attack by security personnel at his Ibadan residence.

A local newspaper in the neighbouring country, Banouto, quoted the authorities as saying Igboho was nabbed at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou.

He was “disembarked from his plane, arrested by the Beninese police while he was trying to travel to Germany, and then transferred to the Cotonou Criminal Brigade.”

But in an interview with Nigerian Tribune, Igboho, said he is now free to leave Benin.

READ ALSO:

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria.”

On July 20, 2021, Igboho and his wife were detained in Cotonou as they attempted to board a flight to Germany at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport.

Instead of being sent back to Nigeria, he was given bail after considerable legal wrangling.

He was effectively kept in Cotonou, Benin, due to the bail condition.

Igboho expressed his gratitude to everyone who had helped him during his ordeal and confinement in Benin in a video posted to Facebook.

He notably thanked Yoruba monarchs and campaigners like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Professor Banji Akintoye for their assistance while he was in Cotonou.