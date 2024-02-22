Sunday Igboho Back In Nigeria For Mother’s Burial

The Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Igboho who fled Nigeria three years ago, has returned to his hometown to traditionally bury his mother who died last year.

Igboho had fled the country following the deadly attack on his Soka residence in Ibadan, on July 1, 2021, by men of the DSS following his fight against the Fulani herdsmen who were attacking and destroying farmlands of Oke Ogun farmers with their cattle.

He had forced the leader of the Fulani in Igangan Town out of his residence, vowing to defend his people and their property. Sheik Saliu Kadri and his family eventually fled to Ilorin in Kwara State to take refuge.

New Telegraph learnt that the Igboho Town indigene in the Oke Ogun zone of Oyo state flew in from Germany where he had been after a Benionese court granted him bail last year. On board a Germany-bound aircraft in Benin Republic, Igboho had been arrested along with his wife and detained by the authority of President Muhammadu Buhari. His wife was released to go to Germany.

He had been at the forefront of the struggle for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation under the aegis of the Ilana Omo Oodua movement, led by Professor Banji Akintoye. His struggle cost the death of two of his Aides when the DSS men and Soldiers invaded his house. Thirteen persons were equally arrested and whisked to Abuja for trial at a Federal High Court of Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Confirming his arrival to the New Telegraph on the phone on Thursday, Adeyemo said: “It is true that I am back in the country. I came back on Wednesday purposely for the burial ceremony of my mother.

“I have to come back home to bury my mother. She passed on last year and today (Thursday) is her wake keep and tomorrow we are holding a burial ceremony in Igboho before we move to Ibadan for the entertainment of our guests on Saturday.

“I can tell you that all arrangements have been perfected to give my mother a befitting burial and eminent Nigerians and dignitaries from all walks of life are billed to attend the burial. I am very grateful to everyone for your support and solidarity during my travails in Nigeria and Republic of Benin, Cotonou, “Adeyemo said.