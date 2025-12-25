Presidential Adviser on Media and Communications to President Bola Tinubu, Chief Sunday Dare, has lost his father-in-law, Pa Olu Abraham Abe.

New Telegraph gathered that Pa Abraham died on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at the age of 95.

Dare’s wife, one of the children of the deceased, is also the Yeye Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland. Chief (Mrs) Oluwakemi Dare stressed that her late father was a devout Christian who served God and humanity with passion and raised good children with fear of God and high moral values.

According to Dare, the deceased will be greatly missed for his selflessness, benevolence and community service.

The late Pa Abe is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and other family members.

Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.