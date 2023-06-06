Sunday Dare Gets More Recognition After Successful Tenure As Sports Minister

The immediate past Sports Minister, Sunday Dare CON, has continued to enjoy the dividends of his successful stewardship as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

In a private reception put together by stakeholders in the sports industry, Dare was praised for all the transformations he brought to the Sports Sector during the almost four years he spent in the Sports Ministry.

The Reception tagged, “Celebration of Excellence”, is the latest on the list of worthy recognitions Dare has enjoyed following what many have unarguably described as a successful and accomplished tenure as Sports Minister.

Speaking at the event, Former Nigeria Football International, Chief Segun Odegbami, MON, described Dare as a National Asset that deserved all the accolades he is getting.

The Media Mogul and Sports critic said this is the first time in all his years in Sports involvement that a Minister left office and is being celebrated.

“By virtue of my position I have worked closely with many past Sports Ministers and I know how difficult it is to survive as a Sports Minister in Nigeria but Dare proved everyone wrong with his style of leadership that resulted into many achievements”, he said.

Odegbami further stated that he is particularly looking forward to the next assignment Dare will undertake because his wealth of Experience and Quality will be very valuable to the Present Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the event, Sunday Dare described himself as lucky to serve as Sports Minister in the last administration and all his success stories will not have been completed without the support of the stakeholders in the Sports family.

” We would not have achieved what we did without the majority of the stakeholders, from the office of Mr President, the National Assembly, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Sports Ministry itself and the various Sporting Federations”.

Dare was able to improve drastically the Country’s Sporting Facilities with policies like the Adopt the Pitch Initiative.

He has also left a stable template for Athletes’ Welfare like the Adopt the Athletes Initiative.

His Doggedness to ensure Nigeria Sports does not remain the same ensured he initiated the Nigeria Sports Industry Policy that has taken Nigeria Sports from just a mere recreation to serious business.

The Reception had in attendance Some of the big heavyweight Stakeholders in the Sports Sector like the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ismaila Abubakar, the Chairman Senate Committee on Sports Senator Obinna Ogba, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr Muhammed Sanusi, the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier League, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, The Special Assistant to Former President Muhammad Buhari on Sports, Daniel Amokachi.

Also in Attendance were top Media Practitioners like Ikedi Izikuzor and Barrister Dudu Orumeh alongside stakeholders from other Sectors like the Nigeria Communication Commission and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.