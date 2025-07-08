Sunday Dare Congratulates Amaju Pinnick On New CAF Appointment

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon. Sunday Dare has extended his felicitations to Amaju Melvin Pinnick on his appointment as Special Adviser to the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

Pinnick’s appointment was officially announced by CAF President Motsepe during a press conference on Monday, confirming that the former FIFA Council Member and CAF 1st Vice President would now serve as his Special Adviser.

In a statement, Hon. Dare praised Pinnick’s continued influence and dedication to football governance in Africa.

“Amaju Pinnick’s re-emergence on the continental football stage is a testament to his vast experience and tireless passion for the beautiful game,” Dare said.

“From his time as President of the Nigeria Football Federation, to his roles within WAFU, CAF, and FIFA, Pinnick has demonstrated commitment.

His new appointment as Special Adviser to the CAF President is well-deserved, and I am confident he will make invaluable contributions to African football at this strategic level.”

Dare emphasized that Pinnick’s presence at the CAF Executive Committee will once again place Nigeria at the heart of key continental football decisions, describing it as “a win for the country and a proud moment for Nigerian sports leadership, especially at a time where President Bola Tinubu has mandated the development of a strong sports economy in Nigeria under the Renewed Hope mandate.”

Amaju Pinnick’s distinguished service includes tenures as President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Vice President of the West African Football Union (WAFU), Member of the CAF Executive Committee, CAF 1st Vice President, and Member of the FIFA Council, with some parts of his tenure intersecting with Hon. Sunday Dare’s term as Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development.