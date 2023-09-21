Sunday Dare Celebrates Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu At 63

The immediate past Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare CON, FNIS has described the wife of the President and First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Senator Oluremi Tinubu as a woman with a heart of service and compassion to lift others.

According to him, Remi Tinubu has been a pillar of support to both her husband and the country.

Chief Dare stated this in a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Office, congratulating the First Lady, who clocked 63 years, today.

Part of Chief Dare’s message reads, “I use this occasion of your birthday, today to celebrate and congratulate you, as a woman of virtue, and an outstanding pillar of support, not only to your husband, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but also to the Nigerian Democratic Project, and the women folk in our nation.

Mr Dare described the Renewed Hope Initiative, RNI, of the First Lady as a beacon of hope to millions of Nigerians who need support at this time.

The former Minister, who holds the reverred title, the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland concluded his goodwill message by praying to God to give Senator Oluremi Tinubu many more years, in good health, as well as the wisdom, knowledge, and understanding she needs in her supportive role, as First Lady.

“Once again, Congratulations to you, I join millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora in celebrating you, on this auspicious day”; Chief Dare concluded.