Sunday Dare Calls For Nigeria First Amid Global Trade Tensions

Due to a brewing tariff war between the United States (US) Canada, and other North Atlantic nations, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to prioritize national interests and adopt a “Nigeria First” mindset.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Dare highlighted the potential global fallout from the tariff disputes, noting that the ripple effects could impact economies worldwide, including Nigeria.

He, however, emphasized the importance of closely monitoring these developments and preparing to manage their consequences.

“The tariff war between the USA, Canada, and a number of North Atlantic countries is a critical issue that will reverberate around the world.

“Nigeria must pay close attention to the fallouts and position itself strategically,” Dare stated.

He further stressed the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in managing the impacts of this emerging global trade dynamic.

According to Dare, Nigeria can learn valuable lessons from the growing trend of nationalism in trade policies, exemplified by movements like “America First” and “Canada First.”

“This is a new movement – America First, Canada First.

“It’s time for Nigeria First! Let’s put Nigeria first, no matter the circumstances,” Dare wrote, calling for a shift in focus toward protecting Nigeria’s economic and geopolitical interests.

The ongoing global tariff disputes could present both risks and opportunities for the nation, depending on how effectively the government responds.

It is believed that this strategy could help Nigeria cushion the effects of global economic shocks while positioning itself as a strong player in international trade.

As the global trade landscape undergoes significant shifts, Nigeria’s ability to prioritize its national interests will be crucial in navigating the challenges and leveraging opportunities for growth.

“The government is expected to engage more actively with international bodies like the WTO and strengthen its trade policies to adapt to the changing world order.

By emphasizing a “Nigeria First” philosophy, Sunday Dare’s remarks underscore the need for unity and proactive leadership in safeguarding the nation’s future amid global uncertainties.

