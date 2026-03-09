Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited has completed the issuance of Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 under its Commercial Paper Programme, raising a total of N165.73 billion, significantly exceeding the N100 billion initially targeted across the series.

The issuance, which opened to investors on February 27, 2026, and closed on March 6, 2026, was structured across three series with tenors of 179 days, 270 days and 364 days, offering investors multiple short-term investment options.

According to the company, the notes were issued at discount rates ranging from about 19.0 per cent to 19.3 per cent, with implied yields between 21.0 per cent and 23.5 per cent, reflecting market-aligned pricing and strong participation from qualified investors.

The offer was oversubscribed by about 65 per cent, underscoring strong investor confidence in the company’s operating model, governance standards and its growing role within the agricultural commodities value chain.

Proceeds from the issuance will primarily support the working capital needs of Sunbeth’s cocoa trading business in Nigeria, strengthening its capacity to source, finance and export cocoa to international markets.

Commenting on the successful close of the issuance, the Chief Operating Officer of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, Nzubechukwu Anisiobi, said the strong investor response reflected confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

“The strong investor response to our Series 1, 2 and 3 Commercial Paper issuances is a clear vote of confidence in Sunbeth’s business model and long-term strategy. We are deeply grateful to our investors and financial partners for their trust and support.

“This milestone further strengthens our capacity to scale our trading operations and deepen our contribution to Africa’s agricultural export sector,” he said.

Also commenting, the Chief Finance Officer, Adeyemi Aduwo, said the outcome reflects rising investor interest in Nigeria’s agricultural export value chain.

“The cocoa market is going through an important transition across West Africa, and companies that combine strong trading capabilities with disciplined capital management will be best positioned to capture the opportunity.

“This issuance strengthens our liquidity flexibility, allowing us to align funding with trading cycles, manage volatility through structured risk management and continue expanding across the cocoa value chain,” he said.

Beyond trading, the company said its long-term strategy is to deepen participation across the value chain, including processing and other higher-value segments that can deliver more stable margins while strengthening Africa’s position in the global cocoa market.

Sunbeth added that it remains committed to maintaining strong financial discipline, transparency and prudent capital deployment as it expands operations across Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and other key commodity origin markets.

The commercial paper will be quoted on either the FMDQ Securities Exchange or the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to provide transparency and liquidity for participating investors.