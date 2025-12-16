New Telegraph

December 16, 2025
December 16, 2025
  3. Sunbeth Global Concepts…

Sunbeth Global Concepts Earns BBB+(NG) And A2(NG) Investment-Grade Rating From GCR

Global Credit Ratings (GCR), now part of Moody’s global network and aligned with its internationally recognised analytical standards, has assigned Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited national scale ratings of BBB+(NG) (long-term) and A2(NG) (short-term) with a stable outlook.

This rating is a significant validation of Sunbeth’s financial strength and operational credibility within Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

According to GCR, the rating reflects Sunbeth’s competitive position as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous exporters of cocoa, cashew, sesame, and other commodities.

Since commencing operations in 2017, the company has built a structured export model supported by more than 250 buying agents, strong regional sourcing networks, and vertically integrated logistics through its affiliated entities, ensuring reliable supply and consistent delivery to global buyers.

GCR highlighted Sunbeth’s robust earnings profile, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 140%. Despite commodity price swings and a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has maintained strong cost discipline and is projecting an EBITDA margin recovery to 13% to 15% in 2025.

The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued export-led performance and improved liquidity. “GCR acknowledged that although Sunbeth continues to navigate the challenges of a high-interest environment and the working-capital intensity of the export trade, its scale, operational integration, and commitment to sustainability position it favourably within the domestic market.

