Sunbeth, Glenfiddich, Arravo, Coscharis Partner With FirstBank For Lagos Open

Sunbeth Global Concepts, Glenfiddich, Arravo, and Coscharis have partnered with First Bank of Nigeria Limited for the 64th Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

While Sunbeth Global Concepts and Glenfiddich are Platinum sponsors, Arravo and Coscharis are Bronze sponsors. Justifying the partnership, Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications at Sunbeth, Abdussamad Abdurrahman said the partnership aligns with values for which golf is noted.

On his part, Babarinde Abiona, the General Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis, said collaborating with FirstBank is aimed at enhancing the tournament by bringing together golfers and their associates, while announcing the staking of a BMW as a holein-one prize in the tournament.

Dr Ayo Adegboye, the Chief Executive Officer of Arravo said partnering with FirstBank is aimed at engendering the growth of golf in the country.

Meanwhile, the tournament major sponsor, First Bank has upped the ante in its quest to continue to promote golf, staking whopping N34.5m cash and other prizes in the 64th edition of the annual Lagos Amateur Open.