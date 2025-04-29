Sunbeth Energies Ltd Appoints Abioye As MD

Share

Sunbeth Energies Limited has announced the appointment of Lateef Abioye as its new Managing Director.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Journalists on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Abioye will lead the company’s strategic growth agenda, operational excellence, and nationwide expansion as Sunbeth strengthens its position in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Sunbeth Energies, a wholly owned Nigerian company, operates in the global petroleum product trading sector, covering production, storage, transportation, marketing, and distribution.

The company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality fuel products through its integrated trading and logistics operations.

“Leveraging a strong international network, Sunbeth Energies secures competitive pricing and guarantees premium product quality for its customers,” the statement said.

The company currently operates three fuel stations and has outlined bold plans to scale up to 50 operational stations across Nigeria. Under Abioye’s leadership, this expansion is expected to accelerate, enhancing accessibility and elevating service delivery across its retail network.

The statement described Abioye as a seasoned professional with a distinguished track record in the energy sector, bringing deep expertise in business development, operational leadership, and strategic execution.

His appointment, it added, is expected to reinforce Sunbeth’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in the downstream oil and gas sector.

Director at Sunbeth Energies, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, said, “We are delighted to welcome Lateef Abioye as the Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies. His experience and vision align with our mission to grow our footprint and provide world-class energy solutions across Nigeria.”

As the company enters a new phase of growth, Sunbeth Energies reaffirmed its commitment to delivering superior fuel services while contributing to national development through job creation and infrastructure investment.

