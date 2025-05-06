Sunbeth Energies Appoints Abioye As MD

Share

Sunbeth Energies Limited had announced the appointment of Lateef Abioye as its new Managing Director. This was contained in a statement made available to journalists.

In stated that in this role, Lateef will spearhead the company’s strategic growth agenda, operational excellence, and nationwide expansion as Sunbeth strengthens its position in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

It added that Sunbeth Energies, a wholly owned Nigerian company, is in the global business of petroleum product trading, covering production, storage, transportation, marketing, and distribution.

According to it, the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality fuel products through its integrated trading and logistics operations.

It said: “Leveraging a strong international network, Sunbeth Energies secures competitive pricing and guarantees premium product quality for its customers.

“The company currently operates three fuel stations and has outlined bold plans to scale up to 50 operational stations across Nigeria.

“Under Lateef’s leadership, the company is set to accelerate this expansion, enhancing accessibility and elevating service delivery across its retail network.”

The statement explained that with a distinguished track record in the energy sector, Lateef brings deep expertise in business development, operational leadership, and strategic execution.

It added that his appointment was expected to reinforce Sunbeth’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in the downstream oil and gas sector.

