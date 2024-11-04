Sunbet Sporting Site Set To Disrupt Africa’s Betting Industry

Share

Sunbet Sporting International Limited, a dynamic new entrant into Africa’s booming sports betting industry, is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Backed by the financial power of four prominent African billionaires, Sunbet is positioning itself as the continent’s largest and most innovative sports betting platform, aiming to revolutionise the way millions of Africans engage with sports.

Speaking at a press conference, the spokesman of the company, Akin Adeshola Babatunde, said Sunbet’s robust financial backing and expert team will enable it to quickly scale and dominate the market. Babatunde said: “Our financial backers have been instrumental in positioning Sunbet for success.

“With their investment and guidance, we have the means to create an unparalleled sports betting experience that will cater to millions of sports fans across Africa.” Africa’s sports betting market is estimated to be worth over $1.5 billion annually, with double-digit growth forecasted in the coming years, according to reports from the African Sports Betting Association and PwC.

The rise in internet penetration, mobile usage, and the continent’s deep passion for sports, especially football, has set the stage for Sunbet’s ambitious entry. Babatunde emphasised that Sunbet’s cutting-edge technology, coupled with its commitment to responsible gaming, will set the brand apart from its competitors.

“Sunbet will offer a seamless, secure, and exciting betting experience with a focus on live betting and mobile-first innovations,” Babatunde noted. “We will be leveraging the latest technologies to ensure our customers get the best odds, real-time updates, and reliable payouts, setting new standards for the industry.”

With the backing of some of Africa’s wealthiest and most influential billionaires, Sunbet has the financial muscle to rapidly capture a significant share of the market.

These strategic investors have decades of combined experience in finance, technology, and business development across the continent.

“Our investors are not just providing capital; they are bringing vast business expertise and networks that will help Sunbet scale across key markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

“Their support is critical to our goal of becoming the go-to platform for sports enthusiasts across the continent.” Sunbet’s launch will initially target major sports betting markets in West, East, and Southern Africa, with Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya being key focal points.

The company is planning to partner with local sports organisations and associations, further embedding itself in Africa’s vibrant sporting ecosystem. “We are committed to supporting Africa’s sports industry at every level, from grassroots to professional leagues.

Share

Please follow and like us: