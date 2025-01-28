Sunbet Sets Sights On Nigerian Gaming Market With Dual Licenses

Share

Sunbet, a pioneering gaming company in Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced a major milestone in its expansion plans. The company has successfully acquired licenses to operate in Lagos State and Cross River State, paving the way for a new era in gaming and betting in Nigeria.

According to Dr Dominic Joshua, Managing Director of Sunbet, the acquisition of these licenses marks a significant step forward for the company.

“We are thrilled to bring a new dimension of betting to the Nigerian market,” Dr. Joshua said. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance, and we are confident that our unique approach to gaming will resonate with customers across the region.”

With its licenses in hand, Sunbet is poised to revolutionize the gaming industry in Nigeria. The company’s innovative approach is expected to bring a fresh wave of excitement to the market, with a focus on customer experience, transparency, and responsible gaming practices.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve in Nigeria, Sunbet’s entry is expected to bring increased competition and innovation to the market. With its strong leadership team and commitment to excellence, Sunbet is well-positioned to become a major player in the Nigerian gaming industry.

