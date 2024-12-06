Sun Newspaper Nominates Keyamo For Minister Of The Year Award

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has been nominated as The Sun Newspaper’s Minister of The Year Award for 2024.

According to a statement signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head (Press and Public Relations), Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, this was announced on Friday by the Managing Director of The Sun Newspaper, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, who led a high-power delegation of his management team on a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja.

While receiving the letter of nomination and invitation for the award, Keyamo described the nomination for award as The Best Minister of The Year as encouraging and exciting, he said his commitment is not with the aim to receive accolades but that he sees himself as a servant of the people.

He said Aviation is a customer-centric sector that is visible and judged by all. Stating that all problems in the sector are not yet solved, Keyamo said policy generation and implementation coupled with communication of such policy to the Nigerian public has in no small measure helped the Aviation Ministry to become better in service delivery.

Keyamo, said further, that the endorsement by The Sun Newspaper, one of the leading media organisations in Nigeria is a testament that people are feeling the impact of the progress achieved in the Aviation industry. He said two other leading Newspapers in Nigeria have also written to nominate him for the same award.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspapers, Onuoha Ukeh, said the Nomination of the Honourable Minister by the Board of Editors of The Sun Newspapers was solely based on merit. He chronicled the achievements of the Honourable Minister since his appointment in 1999 to date, particularly in the Aviation Ministry.

”In line with the vision of the Aviation Ministry “to be the best aviation industry in Africa and one of the best in the World” and the mission “to build a safe, secured and efficient Aviation Industry focused on making Nigeria a hub that meets international standards and best practices for the African continent,” you came with a five-point agenda focused on advancing safety, infrastructure, support for local operators, human capacity development, and revenue generation in the sector. Under your stewardship, Nigeria’s aviation sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation”

“A historic moment arrived recently with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) signing the updated Procedure for Recordation of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation” Onuaha stated.

Commenting on the recent Operation AirClean, approved by the Minister, for the dismantling of multiple physical checks by various security agencies at international airports aimed at curbing the menace of harassment of travellers by various agencies of government with such checks now to be handled using technology and cameras, Onuoha said the decisive action has instilled confidence in the future of the aviation sector.

He said the award slated for the 1st of March, 2025 at Eko Hotel, Lagos will be one of the first and largest gatherings organised by The Sun Newspapers, and they’re looking forward to receiving the Honourable Minister and his entourage in person.

