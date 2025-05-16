Sun King, IFC, Bank Seal $80m Solar Energy Deal

Share

Sun King, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Stanbic IBTC Bank, has secured an $80 million, fully naira-denominated loan facility to expand access to off-grid solar energy in Nigeria.

According to a press release, this financing enables households and small businesses to adopt clean, reliable solar power without prohibitive upfront costs.

By combining public and private capital, the facility allows Sun King to extend local currency loans through its payas-you-go model while mitigating foreign exchange risks.

This approach enables customers to pay in small instalments, which improves affordability and capital efficiency, particularly for low-income and rural consumers.

Sun King, a leading off-grid solar provider, designs, distributes, and finances solar systems across over 40 countries.

With a network of more than 29,500 agents across Africa, the company has sold over 27 million solar products. Sun King sells a range of cost-effective solar products, from solar home systems that offer multi-room lighting and phone charging to powerful rooftop solar systems that provide power equity with the grid.

Commenting on the investment, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, Dahlia Khalifa, said: “Millions of Nigerians still live without reliable access to electricity, which limits opportunity and undermines resilience.

