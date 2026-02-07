Hotels and resorts under the Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts Group have switched gears to authentic and romantic Valentine’s Day offerings, with each treating patrons, and guests to enticing and luxurious packages that are professionally curated to give immersive experiences for lovers looking forward to unforgettable and magical treats.

Sun Heaven Residence Lekki: Magical offerings

At Sun Heaven Residence Lekki, it is magical and enchanting feeling with romance in the air as the hotel has on the bill specially curated packages for couples and lovers, spanning February 13 and 15, 2026.

It offers discounted rates for its rooms that have been colourfully designed and decorated with romantic motifs to put couples and lovers in the mood for Valentine’s Day celebration. The rooms’ offerings come with bottle of non-alcoholic wine among others.

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Ikoyi: Entices with culinary offers

Top on the list of offerings at Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Ikoyi is its culinary treats, with wide selections of gourmets on offer, with breakfast treats for two and sumptuous dining, including private dining and soiree. All the rooms are discounted as well, spanning February 6 and 20, 2026.

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Victoria Island: Luxurious ambiance

At Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Victoria Island, couples and lovers would feel the vibe of luxurious ambiance as they walk into the inviting and enchanting hotel’s enclave, serenaded by it peaceful and luxuriating appeal.

Its offerings, spanning February 6 and 20, 2026, are uniquely curated, with attention to details. The rooms are discounted inclusive of breakfast for two. Other treats include private dining experience, wellness offerings, with romantic spa treatment.

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Lekki: Homely, romantic bliss beckon

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Lekki entices with its homely feel and romantic bliss, as the hotel’s setting offers rich and appealing romantic ambiance for couples and lovebirds to relax, rest and play and savour specially curated Valentine’s Day offerings.

Its packages span February 6 and 20, 2026, with its enchanting rooms exuding luxury and romantic ambiance, discounted, inclusive of breakfast for two. Other offerings include Valentine’s dining, with private soiree and romantic dining for couples.