Sun Heaven Hotels And Resort Christmas Treats

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort is the spot to spend the Yuletide season as the hotel has on offer two specially designed packages for the season; December Weekend Discount and Family Christmas Package.

According to the General Manager of the Group, Ibrahim Zulu, the two packages come with unique treats that are designed to give fulfilling and exciting time to patrons and visitors of the hotel.

The Family Christmas Package, which spans December 1 and December 31, 2025, offers complimentary breakfast for two children.

It also comes with other add-on as the family is entitled to specially curated packages of the hotel, including entertainment, culinary and wellness treats. While the December Weekend Discount package offers among others 30 per cent discount on rooms, effective between Fridays and Sundays in the period spanning December 1 and December 31, 2025.

The two packages are available in all the locations of the hotel; Sun Heaven Hotel, 191A Adeleke Adedoyin Street, off Kofo Abayomi Street Victoria Island, Lagos; Sun Heaven Hotel, Plot 8, Onikoyi Lane Parkview Estate ikoyi, Lagos; Sun Heaven Hotel, Block 9 Plot 8, Admiralty Road by Olawale Onitiri Cole Street Junction, op- posite Upbeat Lekki Phase 1 Lagos; Sun Heaven Hotel, 36, Mamman Nasiru Street off T.Y Danjuma Street, Asokoro Abuja; Sun Heaven Residence, 4, Amaechi Onuoha Crescent, Edgewaters Estate, Elf Bus Stop Lekki Phase 1; Sun Heaven Residence, 15, Koffi Annan Street, Asokoro Extension, Abuja. Exempted from the Christmas package is; Sun Heaven Hotel, Umuagu- Ibeku Road after StateCID, White House Bus Stop, Umuahia, Abia State.