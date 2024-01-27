Sun Heaven Hotel Umuahia Beckons With Rich, Classy Offers

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts has continued to spread its tentacles across Nigeria’s hospitality landscape, establishing itself as not just of one of the leading local hotel chains but as the fastest growing hotel chain in the country. In less than 10 years of its operation, the hotel group, which is founded by one of Nigeria’s leading and enterprising business moguls, Senator Uzor Orji Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, presently with six hotels to its name, has shown that it is a force to be reckoned with in the hospitality market. Noted for its unique brand of hospitality, which thrives on aesthetically pleasing architectural structure, with rich and inviting ambience; upscale facilities for the high-end market; and service culture that takes into account, professional excellence with human torch; the group’s philosophy is obviously customer-centric.

This is as it is dedicated to premium facilities and service delivery hinged on offering the Nigerian market facilities that would promote domestic tourism and attract inbound patronage rather than the crave for outbound while it is also devoted to growing the nation’s economy by adding to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and job creation. It latest addition to the hospitality market is Sun Heaven Hotel Umuahia, which is strategically located in the Eastern part of the country to drive hospitality business in the East. Interestingly, it is located in the home-state and locality of the hotel chain’s founder and chairman, Kalu. Sun Heaven Hotel Umuahia’s Umuagu location, a serene part of Umuahia, is one of the things that stands out the hotel and tells of its uniqueness. Other elements are the opulent, elegance and sophisticated appeal of its facilities; its high-rise structure, which makes the edifice a very outstanding one in the vicinity.

Of course, its brand of service culture delivery is excellence personified as its personnel across boards are well-cultured and trained professionals, who thrive in delivering the best offerings to their guests. The hotel’s guest target cut across business and leisure travellers as well as the local residents seeking the best hospitality offerings in the city. Formally opened for business on December 1, 2023 and still offering promotional packages to guests, which is expected to elapse at the end of this month, January 31, the hotel, which is and baptised with the sobriquet of ‘Where taste meets class,’ features a number of dedicated facilities and services, these include:

Accommodation

Its boasts 52 well apportioned rooms, stylishly furnished and fitted to taste. The different rooms’ categories are; Deluxe, Super Deluxe, Executive and Supper Executive, all of which feature modern hospitality amenities for the comfort and delight of the guests. Some of the common amenities include a well-laid comfy king size bed, work desk and chair, tea/coffee making machine, decorative ornament, chandeliers that give rich and colourful ambience to the room, flat screen TV and multiple satellite with news and entertainment channels, and ensuite bathroom fitted with freshly minted toiletries. The hotel also features a Presidential Suite that is tailored for the high network travellers where they are treated to princely services. With 24 hours service and butlers at your beck and call, the suite boasts among others a living room, multiple bedrooms, study room, fully equipped kitchenette, bathrooms, and a bar with private lounge.

Dining/wining

For those already accustomed to the rich culinary offerings of the group, this is one service that you are sure to be delighted with as the hotel is out to spoil you a little with the best of gastronomic treats. Its offerings are both buffet and ala carte, with its all-day restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. The dishes include Nigerian cuisines, with rare delicacies of the Eastern Nigeria topping the list, African and Continental menus. While its bar/lounge section stocks a rich and wide selections of drinks, ranging from beverages, mock tail, cocktails, wine, champagne to brandy as well as local and freshly brew palm juice for the delight of guests.

Wellness

Its wellness offerings are tailored towards meeting the needs of both inhouse and walk-in guests. These include an Olympic size outdoor swimming pool that can comfortably accommodate about 500 people. There is also a pool bar and spacious seat-out areas for people to relax and loll after a cool dip. In addition to these, there is a twin indoor swimming pool, which is located within the precinct of the Presidential Suite. It also features a modern and fully equipped gym and a spa centre for different treatments.

Business conference/social

To the delight of guests and event planners, the hotel has quite a number of conference and meeting rooms of different utilities. This ranges from large size conference to private meetings, wedding receptions, private soiree, birthday and naming ceremonies.

Other facilities/services

Other facilities and services of the hotel include: Free Wi-Fi, free parking space, 24 hours power supply and room service, butler and storage facilities and airport shuttle services as well as car hire services and tour packages.

Zulu Ibrahim: It is the best hotel in Umuahia, offers unique services

Zulu Ibrahim, who is the Group General Manager of Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, is elated about the prospects of the new hotel, as he speaks glowingly of it, describing it as rich in ambience and having the biggest landmass. “It is the biggest we have in terms of landmass. It is a 52-room hotel with a Presidential suite of eight rooms, bringing the total number of rooms to 60. It has state- of-the-art conference facilities. All the rooms are very beautiful and I believe it is the best hotel in Umuahia,” says Ibrahim. The group’s excellent maintenance cul- ture, he says is one of the features that stands it out from the pack, noting, “Even the hotel we opened eight years, it still looks as it was opened today, so, that’s our selling point.”

Security of lives and property of guests, he says is of premium concern, “Our hotel in Umuahia like in all our locations, is much secured. Despite the fact it is located very close to the SCID, we still have our internal security arrangement that gives the entire hotel adequate security. “The video door will allow the cus- tomer to see the face of whoever that is coming into the room, if he is the person he doesn’t want to see, he will then inform the hotel manager. That’s another security measure for us. However, our closeness to SCID, is an added security measure.” The outlook of the hotel is very important just as that of the guest to the hotel, as he discloses, “We run a decent hotel business where company executives and expatriates visit and as a result of that, we don’t allow people not well dressed into our rooms.

We run business hotel where companies come to do human resources and development, so, we don’t admit everybody.” Ibrahim also reveals that all the facilities in the hotel are of high quality and compare to international hotel, as he says, “we compare our hotels with hotels in Dubai, which is compliant to modern day furniture and they are very, very beautiful. All that are in the rooms, from furniture to sanitary wares, everything came from Greece. They are made to last and easy to maintain.” Other hotels of the group are located in: Asokoro, Abuja; Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos; Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; and Victoria Island, Lagos.