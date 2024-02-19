Sun Award imposes obligation to do more, says Mbah

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has been bestowed with the Sun Governor of the Year Award for an impressive start to his tenure, especially for breaking an over two-decade jinx of acute water scarcity in the state capital.

The Sun also listed the administration’s war against insecurity, massive infrastructural projects in the state, including over 81 roads, the ongoing construction of 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centers as well as the education sector where it said the government had committed an unprecedented 33 per cent of the state’s 2024 budget and is equally building 260 smart schools across the electoral wards. The award was presented to Mbah, at the weekend, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, supported by the management of the Sun Publishing Limited, led by the Managing Director, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, at a colourful event in Lagos. Responding, the governor said the award coming early in his administration was particularly significant and indicated that his government’s interventions in critical areas were gaining attention beyond Enugu State.