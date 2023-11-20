Sun Africa Pledges $2.2bn For Power Project In Nigeria

An international organisation that supports Africa’s energy needs, Sun Africa LLC has pledged to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration with the sum of $2.2 billion for the development of Nigeria’s power sector.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu disclosed this after a meeting with representatives of Sun Africa, led by its Chairman, Goran Rajsic.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday by the Federal Ministry of Power, the Minister said the firm would support the Federal Government in providing vital power infrastructure for Nigeria, adding that the commitment had been formalised.

He emphasised that the initial phase of Sun Africa’s project would focus on delivering 961 Megawatts peak (MWp) of solar Photovoltaics (PV) infrastructure and 455MWh of battery energy storage, valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

“Sun Africa, with its partners, is set to implement this transformative project in the coming months,” he said.

According to Adelabu, as Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria faces significant demands for new power infrastructure to support economic needs and transition to a sustainable power mix.

“The commitment from all parties involved, ensures a close collaboration to execute this vital renewable power infrastructure, addressing the nation’s requirements,” he said.

On his part, Mr Rajsic thanked the partners for their support in designing the cutting-edge project, featuring leading solar PV and battery storage technologies, financed with affordable, long-term debt under OECD guidelines.

The OECD guidelines are for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct; the guidelines are recommendations jointly addressed by governments of multinational enterprises to enhance the business contribution to sustainable development and address adverse impacts associated with business activities on people.

He said that Sun Africa’s financing partners, ING Bank and Citi, had also emphasized their commitment to up to US$10 billion in financing projects in the coming years.

“This support extends to both the initial phase and future developments.

“Additionally, Sun Africa is collaborating with Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner, by playing a pivotal role in providing services for the initial project phase.

“The joint efforts signify a remarkable milestone in advancing sustainable and reliable energy solutions for Nigerians, aligning with the commitment to driving positive change through innovative renewable energy solutions,” he said.