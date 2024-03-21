Summons: Tinubu Urges N’Assembly To Allow His Appointees Do Their Job

Following the constant summons of his cabinet members by the National Assembly, President Tinubu on Wednesday said the move could distract his appointees from carrying out their primary duties.
President Tinubu who spoke at the State House during the Ramadan fast-breaking event urged the lawmakers to be accommodating enough and ‘let the poor breathe’.
Speaking at the religious gathering, Tinubu acknowledged the importance of oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. However, he said that excessive summoning of officials can lead to disruptions in operations and affect service delivery to citizens.
He said: ”I have been watching various committees summon ministers and agency heads. I have complained to the Speaker to let the poor breathe. Let these people do the job. We are not saying you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight.
READ ALSO:
- Tinubu Pushes Regional Role And Domestic Reform
- Tinubu Seeks Reps’ Approval For New Salaries for Judicial Officers
- Tinubu Seeks Reps Approval For New Salaries For Judicial Officers
“But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank or the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.
He noted that the collaborative efforts have led to the swift approval of numerous bills aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Nigerian people.
”We are making sacrifices for the country, and we are assuring citizens that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.
”We must have faith, and please do not forget your constituencies and remember what they are going through.