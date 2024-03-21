Summons: Tinubu Urges N’Assembly To Allow His Appointees Do Their Job

Following the constant summons of his cabinet members by the National Assembly, President Tinubu on Wednesday said the move could distract his appointees from carrying out their primary duties.

President Tinubu who spoke at the State House during the Ramadan fast-breaking event urged the lawmakers to be accommodating enough and ‘let the poor breathe’.

Speaking at the religious gathering, Tinubu acknowledged the importance of oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. However, he said that excessive summoning of officials can lead to disruptions in operations and affect service delivery to citizens.

The President, however, advised lawmakers to exercise discretion in carrying out their oversight responsibilities. He expressed his trust in the National Assembly’s capacity to maintain good governance and commended the positive rapport between the executive and legislative branches.

He said: ”I have been watching various committees summon ministers and agency heads. I have complained to the Speaker to let the poor breathe. Let these people do the job. We are not saying you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight.

“But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank or the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.

”If they are distracted or disturbed, maybe we will shift parliamentary sitting all through the night. We must find a way to accommodate one another. This is an appeal to you. See if you can accept representatives in some instances or even documentation.”

He noted that the collaborative efforts have led to the swift approval of numerous bills aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Nigerian people.

Tinubu encouraged lawmakers to remain connected with their constituents and utilize the holy month of Ramadan as an opportunity to demonstrate kindness and aid to those in need.

”We are making sacrifices for the country, and we are assuring citizens that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

”We must have faith, and please do not forget your constituencies and remember what they are going through.

”I cannot thank you enough for what you are doing, but it is for our country. There is nothing personal about this. It is for Nigeria, and we have no other country but Nigeria,” the President was quoted as saying by Daily Trust.