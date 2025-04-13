Summons: Tambuwal Wasn’t Denied Fear-hearing –Binji

Share

Hon. Nasiru Mohammed Binji is the Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, having been appointed in 2023 at the inception of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s administration. In this interview, he speaks about the recent local government reforms in the state and probe of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal

The state government recently amended the State Local Government Law 2009 law to enable councilors and chairmen to run for three years?

For chairmen and councilors, yes. The amendment was in respect of Section 13, then the other amendment…Section 14 was in respect of the cost of purchase of nomination form for the Chairmanship position, and councilors. Before the amendment the nomination form for chairman was N50,000 and N25,000 for councilors, amounts that were definitely outdated because it was made in 2002. So, the governor thought this amount was not realistic considering the cost of conducting the election. So again, the governor thought it better to give the State Independent Electoral Commission the power to determine the amount to be paid for nomination forms. So, this would guide against any government in future having to push for the amendment of this particular section.

Don’t you think this is being proactive…rather than the law being constantly amended just to change the amount…

Yes. We have given the Commission the latitude to operate, to determine the amount. So, this amendment was in respect of Section 14.

But how can you check arbitrariness? If the electoral commission decides to be funny…won’t you be creating another problem while trying to solve another?

No, we won’t. In amending the law, we equally looked at what obtains at the federal level and in some other states. At the federal level it’s the Independent National Electoral commission which decides on how much contestants have to pay for nomination forms. …So, this matter is rested. The next amendment was in respect of Section 76 of the Local Government Law as it relates to the functions of the Sultanate Council in the appointment of Districts and Villages Heads. For lack of a better word, I would call the problem of this section a drafting error, because in the previous provision the Sultanate Council was given the power to appoint Village and District Heads. But under the Nigerian constitution, executive powers under Section 5(2) of the Constitution, are vested in the governor. It is only the governor that can appoint, while the Sultanate Council recommends. The government took a good look at it because the law was unconstitutional. The government looked at it critically and concluded that appointment is an executive function.

Are you talking about the power of appointment?

Yes, executive powers which belong to the governor exclusively. The power to appoint is an executive power. Executive powers of the state are solely vested in the governor by the provisions of the Constitution, which he exercises by himself or through the Deputy Governor or Members of the State Executive Council. The Constitution did not specify any other person that he can exercise the power through. Like I said earlier it was a drafting error and the error was a consequential one. The interesting thing is that even though that error was contained in the provision, but it was never practiced. The practice which is common knowledge is that the Sultanate Council recommends to the governor people that are deemed qualified and eligible for appointment as village and District Heads. That has been the practice, so we thought it was better to amend this provision, to regularize it and to correct the error I talked about earlier. This was simply what we did, but somehow it was misunderstood.

Are you saying it is politically misunderstood and not legally?

Misunderstood by those who wanted to cause chaos and who thought they had found an issue to use for their political purposes.

Are you saying that the Sokoto State Local Government Law 2009 had no hidden agenda…and that also gave you the opportunity to harmonize all the laws?

Yes, we were eventually vindicated and more importantly that won the governor more friends from within and outside the state. Some well-meaning people had called him to find out the true position of things and the governor had assured them that there was no hidden agenda in relation to the amendment of the local government law. During the Public Hearing organized by the Sokoto State House of Assembly part of my submission was the need for the laws to be consolidated because it had experienced more than four amendments. So, I urged the House of Assembly to consolidate all the amendments.

For example, in 2016 there were two amendments, in 2018 there was one amendment, in 2024 there was an amendment. So, all these amendments have now been consolidated into the Local Government Law of 2024. Going back to your earlier question, there was no intention whatsoever on the part of the government to ridicule the Sultanate Council. The governor has very high regards for the Sultan. And this was conveyed in clear terms to the people of Sokoto State. The opposition which was defeated tried to hijack it to cause disaffection for the government.

They almost hijacked…

The rumour by some faceless groups that the amendment was a plot by the government to depose the Sultan was highly unfair, unfounded and politically motivated. At every opportunity I had made it abundantly clear that they were misdirecting themselves, because the law about the deposition of the Sultan was different from the law that was before the House of Assembly for amendment. Section 76, of the Local Government Law makes it clear that this provision relates only to the appointment of Village and District Heads, no more, no less. The law governing the appointment of His Eminence the sultan is governed entirely by a different law, which is the Chiefs Appointment and Deposition Law and we never contemplated amending. It is, as it were, nobody touched that law. Like I said before the mischief makers woefully failed and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto emerged stronger from the contrived attempt to drag his name in the mud.

Your governor is far ahead of his time. Local government autonomy is one of his 9- Point Smart Agenda … .and the Supreme Court judgment confirmed his position. …

I want to absolutely agree with you that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is a visionary leader. In 2022 when the governor emerged as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and issued his manifesto…it didn’t resonate then with many people who didn’t understand that local government administration is an issue. So, the Sokoto State Government was not caught off guard by the Supreme Court judgement, because we were already practicing it…we were ready for it, and already implementing it ….so for us it was only a matter of dotting the “i’s” etc.

Despite the good efforts by the opposition to paint Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto black, I’m sure he has demonstrated his democratic credentials by his insistence that the Constitution remains the ultimate source of laws of Sokoto state. Is Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto a democrat?

Of course, he is a democrat. He believes in democracy as the best form of government. And this explains why since 2007 he wholeheartedly embraced politics as a vehicle to serve the people. And due to his passion for service he was appointed a commissioner for eight years, Deputy Governor for four years. He contested and lost in a controversial manner in 2019 and by 2023 he was elected Governor. So collaboratively, he has been involved in mainstream politics for more than 16 years. What are the other attributes of a democrat? A democrat consults widely before making a decision and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto does this a lot……he values a wide range of perspectives, and values the free flow of ideas.

He regularly asks for feedback from his aides and the people. He is a team player. The Deputy Governor acts with the full powers of the office for the governor whenever he is on leave or out of the state on official engagements. The Deputy Governor is also in charge of the ministry of works – you know the story of Deputy Governors in other states. Are you convinced that my governor is a democrat or you want more examples?

The Laws that the Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has so far amended to some large extent reflect his bold vision for the state, especially in satisfying the basic needs of the people. How true is this my statement?

Absolutely yes. We have talked about the local government, the disability, the rural roads laws – which reflect the core beliefs and vision of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto. His over 180 completed projects show a committed public servant who is in a hurry to get things done…there is no doubt that Sokoto State is changing and for the better.

How has it been as the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice. Has there been a transition as a lawyer working in a political environment, and did the politics of the amendment show you the other side of your office?

Answer: The Attorney General is a lawyer. The office is manned and managed by a lawyer. I started work in this ministry 20 years before I became the Attorney General. I still go to Court; I still have so many cases that I am prosecuting at the court. Nothing has changed because I am still professional in all that I do. Yes, am operating in a political environment, but I can’t afford to become partisan.

Any political pressure?

From what quarter? If you are referring to the Governor…the answer is an emphatic no. No, interference whatsoever from him in respect of my assignment. And I think this has to do with the fact that he is also a professional and again because he wants to succeed. So, at every point he wants the best advice from me as his lawyer.

But were you surprised by the reaction to the removal of the District Heads by the state government? For you, their case was a straightforward issue – cases of insubordination, aiding insecurity, land racketeering, conversion of public properties to personal use… yet it generated so much noise?

I wasn’t surprised, considering that we are operating in a political environment and we defeated an opposition that was inept but that is capable of mischief. So, because there would always be infiltration by the opposition which wants to paint the government black, I expected some negative reaction but not at the scale. As a government we know that whatever the government does that the opposition would try to write it off as nothing. About 15 of these District Heads that were removed, allow me to correct the impression that they were removed for insubordination, land racketeering etc. They were removed by government because their services were no longer required. That was what was transmitted to them in their letters from the Sultanate Council itself. Some challenged their removal, and about three of them have since withdrawn their case against the government. I think of the 15 only seven are still in court.

Do you sleep well at night knowing you have performed the functions of your office in good conscience?

Yes. And that has been my guiding philosophy. As the Attorney General I treat cases before me dispassionately, and professionally.

Why is it that in the 1999 Constitution, the only portfolio a Governor and the President can’t tamper with is that of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice and that of the Commissioner for Justice. But President Muhammadu Buhari had a Minister of Works, Housing and Power and in the present government it’s just works. So why is it so?

Nigeria is governed by the Constitution. And the framers of the 1999 Constitution made it clear in their wisdom that the Office of the Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice should be occupied by a person qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Nigeria. So maybe that is what you mean.

Former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, was scheduled to testify on the memos that were presented to the commission by individuals and groups. Though he didn’t appear before the commission he was represented by counsel throughout the procedures. Will Tambwal’s refusal to appear affect the objective(s) that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto had set out to achieve?

Not, not at all. Like you said, there were so many memos which had his name reflected on them and he was served. We are decent and we believe in the Rule of Law. Tambuwal sent his legal representation, they represented him throughout the hearings. It was his choice to appear or not to appear. But be rest assured that his refusal to appear in person doesn’t affect the work of the Commission of Inquiry. The objective would still be achieved. The people of Sokoto State have a right to know what happened in the eight years of his administration.

So, are you saying the former governor cannot claim which hunt?

Let me start by saying that former governor Aminu Tambuwal cannot claim lack of fair hearing, because he was served with these memos, both personally and through judicial means. And because he was aware of the content of these memos he sent legal representatives. They announced their appearance on his behalf and they crossed examined all the witnesses. So he can’t turn around and claim that he was denied his right to fair hearing. He is a lawyer and he knows the law.

So, after white paper what’s next?

Let’s wait until we get to the bridge. When we do, we will cross it.

Lastly, let’s talk about your achievements based on the core mandate of your ministry, even if they are abstract…we can’t see law, but we can see the effect of law?

The first responsibility that we are saddled with is that of giving the government legal advice. We are the chief legal consultant to the government. Everything the government does must be vetted by the Ministry of Justice. I mean contracts, agreements, MOUs, and what have you. We also receive reports of investigation from law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, civil defense, DSS, and we do avail them with our legal opinion. It’s our responsibility to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant further actions and to go to court. We have so many cases at the High Court, the Magistrate Courts, Shariah Courts of Appeal, the Court of Appeal of Nigeria and at the Supreme Court.

Do you have cases in areas of breach of contract, agreements etc from the last administration?

I cannot say that such cases haven’t come up. There will always be such disputes. And Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as a reasonable person understands this fact and acts in the best interest of the government and the contractors. What we do when such cases are referred to us, is to take a good look at the contracts and advise the government appropriately.

