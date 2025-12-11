…Summon CBN Gov Over Alleged N16.3trn Unremitted Funds

The House of Representatives yesterday descended into a rowdy session following a motion seeking the appearance of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, over the Bank’s alleged non-remittance of N5.2 trillion operating surpluses and N11.09 trillion revenue totalling N16.3 trillion between 2016 and 2022.

The motion, moved by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), accused the apex bank of failing to remit operating surpluses and other federally collected revenues due to the federal government, despite statutory obligations to do so.

Presenting the motion titled: “Non-remittance of over Five trillion naira operating surplus and eleven trillion Naira government revenue by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”, Salam told the House that ongoing investigations by the PAC uncovered multiple infractions during its examination of the 2022 Auditor-General’s report and scrutiny of the Remita revenue collection system between March 2015 and April 2016.