Summit Bank Begins Operation With Ethical Banking Vision

Summit Bank Ltd, Nigeria’s newest non-interest financial institution, said it had commenced full operation nationwide, and strategically positioned to deliver ethical and inclusive financial services across the country.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sirajo Salisu, confirmed the development during media briefing in Abuja. He dispelled speculation linking the bank to Zenith Bank and clarified that Summit Bank operates as an independent entity under full regulation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him: “We have followed the conversations with interest and gratitude,” Dr Salisu said. “The curiosity people have shown tells us that Nigerians care about ethical finance. We are live, well-regulated, fully operational, and ready to serve with clarity, integrity, and purpose.”

He added that the bank’s establishment represented a deliberate effort to offer transparent, interest-free financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions — both in Nigeria and among the diaspora community — emphasizing that Summit Bank’s core philosophy is built around trust, inclusivity, and responsible growth.

Dr Salisu described Summit Bank as a purpose-built non-interest financial institution designed to make ethical, transparent banking accessible to everyone. He said the bank’s vision is to become Nigeria’s leading ethical bank, supporting shared prosperity through fair and value-based financial solutions.

Echoing the same sentiment, Dr. Mukhtar Adam, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, highlighted that the bank’s leadership team draws expertise from seasoned professionals across Nigeria’s top banks and technology innovators.

“While some of our directors previously held senior roles in institutions such as Zenith Bank, Summit Bank is entirely independent, governed by a professional board, and fully compliant with CBN regulations,” he stated.

Dr. Adam reiterated that the bank’s mission is clear: “To be the trusted partner providing ethical banking solutions that empower individuals and communities while making a positive impact on all stakeholders.”

He noted that Summit Bank’s approach focuses on straightforward, transparent services — free of hidden charges or complex terms — to cater to both banked and unbanked Nigerians.