Summer Looks: Go For Perfect Eyebrows, Flawless Face

The weather on this side of the world is still sunny and hot. It is not really ideal to wear a complete makeup every day. The heat and sweat will make it very uncomfortable.

This is where investing in having the perfect eyebrows and flawless face becomes utmost importance. The eyebrows may seem insignificant but makes a huge difference in your facial look.

Full make up is not supposed to be an everyday affair. With perfect eyebrows, your face will always look good. More so, having a blemish free skin, especially on the face is the reason many women pay millions for cosmetics like foundation and concealers.

Many makeup artistes concentrate more on the brows and covering up blemishes when giving a proper makeover. Once a face is flawless with well-shaped eyebrows, it’s good enough for a simple look that is easy to manage in humid weather.

Shaving off the entire eyebrow is the main reason the face looks dull without make up. A makeup artiste once referred to a face without eyebrows as naked. She explained that all the person has is a forehead and eyes, nothing in between to separate the two.

Having extremely thin or scanty eyebrows is the reason many do not want to leave their room without makeup. This is one of the reasons not to shave completely but groom and shape for the perfect eyebrow that suits your face. One way to really stay natural and up your beauty game is to give attention to the eyebrows.

Likewise, eating good food and fruits can help maintain healthy blemish free skin. It is said that taking the right supplements, investing in Facial treatments, face massage and cleansers help improve flawless face for days one does not feel likes using makeup

There are days one does not feel like wearing a full make up but if your eyebrows are well groomed and well shaped, your face will not wear the dull look. If you belong to the group that has scanty eyebrows, filling it up with pencil can help give you a fuller eyebrow.

Tips for drawing the brows: First, apply ponds oil control on both eye brows. When the oil control is dry, apply a little concealer.

Blend it with your skin. Brush out the brows. With your angle brush and dark brow liner, draw thin lines along the edges of your eyebrows, both up and down to form a bold line.

Fill up the bold line to for beautiful eyebrows. Use another angle brush to conceal smudges with concealer. Apply and blend concealer to the eyelids. Enjoy you new eyebrows.