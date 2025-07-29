Summer Holiday Football Training Starts Aug 4 In Ilesa

The historic town of Ilesa would be bursting at the seams next month when maiden Summer Holiday Football Training holds between August 4th and 29th under the auspices of El-Roi International Football Academy.

According to one of the organisers of the program, coach Siji Lagunju , a former Nigeria International, the program would be segmented into three categories for boys and girls between the ages of 8 to 2; 12 to 15 as well as U-17 youngsters.

The vastly experienced Lagunju who was for many years Deputy national Director at the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), said the program has been designed to cater for the needs of youngsters desirous to take football as a career, adding they would be availed the knowledge and training of carefully chosen coaching experts.

“ We are putting together this Summer Football Training in order to encourage the development of raw talents from the grassroots in Ilesha and its environs ,” said Lagunju, a dribbling wizard in his heyday with notable Nigerian clubs including ICC Shooting Stars, the defunct Leventis United, International Breweries ( Ilesa) Bendel Insurance, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Stationery Stores.

The holder of a CAF Pro License added: “For as little at Ten Thousand Naira, the children who will be part of this program in Ilesa would be put through the rudiments of the game and so much more.

“ Part of my calling is discovering of raw talents and I want to use this opportunity to tell parents in Ilesa to bring their wards for this program, they won’t regret it.”