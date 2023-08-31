Summer Coaching: To Whose Advantage, Parents, Teachers, Learners Or Proprietors?

Summer coaching has become a trend in the nation’s academic cycle, whereby pupils and students of primary and secondary schools are made to continue schooling despite being on holidays. ANAYO EZUGWU examines ongoing summer coaching across the country and how it is impacting pupils academically and the burden it places on parents and teachers, considering the economic hardship in the country

Summer coaching

Since July 25, primary and secondary schools in Nigeria have been on long vacation to mark the end of the 2023 academic year. But moving around major cities in the country, it seems the academic session is still ongoing, with many pupils and students rushing to school in the morning, the only difference being that they do not wear school uniforms. Parents pay huge amounts of money for the period depending on the location of the coaching class and its programmes. However, many of these pupils find it difficult to understand why they have to return to school during vacation.

They believe that the long holiday is an opportunity for them to visit their grandparents, play with friends and watch their favourite kiddies programs on television. One of the pupils, Chikamso Onuze, expressed concern over her participation in this year’s summer coaching, saying that her parents are not allowing her to play with her friends.

The 10-year-old pupil said: “My mum doesn’t want to listen to me that I need to rest. Even on Saturdays when they should allow me to rest, one of my teachers always come to our house for extra classes and on Sunday, we will go to church. I pray that the home teacher will not come next week, because the school said we should rest before the school resumes.” Her mother, Blessing Onuze, however, defended her decision to ensure her only daughter participates in the summer coaching.

She said the little girl would be writing a common entrance examination in the next academic session. “She is writing exams next year and I want her to cover the curriculum before the exams. Everything we are doing is in her best interest,” she said.

Origin of summer coaching

Summer, in the Western world, is the hottest of the four seasons (autumn, spring, and winter). Summer school is a programme generally sponsored by a school or a private company that provides lessons and other activities during the long vacation. Experts say participation in summer schools has beneficial effects on the academic progress of the pupils. In the developed world, the kids build memories during the period they go on picnics, trips, and other recreational activities as an avenue to enjoy themselves.

But in Nigeria, there is no season like summer. It was adopted from long vacations and it is gradually becoming a cash cow for private school owners. Parents spend extra cash to send their children to coaching class- es where academic work continues, to acquaint the kids with studies for the new session. Investigations have shown that summer coaching apart from the impact on pupils is becoming a burden on parents who are facing economic challenges in the country.

Some of the parents have also expressed concern that many of the schools have abandoned extra-curricular activities and skill development for the children other than academics. This might be the reason why many parents have enrolled their children into skill acquisition centres to learn skills. Many of the children are using the vacation to learn barbing, hairdressing, tailoring and auto mechanic, among others, while others are helping their parents in their various businesses. Apart from the schools, private entities are now involved in organising summer coaching with many of them flying their selected pupils abroad for vacation.

One of the parents, Ishaya Ibrahim, said two of his sons are attending the summer coaching because they will be writing external examinations next year. He noted that his first son will write the Junior West African Examinations Council (WAEC), while the younger one will be writing common entrance examinations. Ibrahim said: “It is not easy considering the economic situation in the country, but I have to, under this extra financial burden, because it is worth it.

I tried to teach them but discovered that I couldn’t and that I had to endure this burden for them to be prepared for the examinations ahead. I’m even consider- ing hiring a home teacher for them be- cause they need to cover the curriculum before the examinations.”

Misplaced priority

Another parent, Ifeoma Ononye, said it doesn’t make sense for her to send her children for summer coaching because whatever they are going to teach them would be repeated when school resumes next month. She said, “My children used to go for summer coaching before because I felt it would help to keep their minds busy and not to play too much at home. When they are in summer coaching, if you are a stay-at-home mommy, you can manage to do some things before they come back, although they come back earlier than the normal school days.

“But one of the disadvantages is that these children don’t rest. It is a holiday and they are supposed to rest their brain and sleep as much as they want. And you find out that in this summer Coaching when they get there, they give them big assignments again as if you are still back in school days and the parents are not resting in helping them in solving the assignments. Although, you said they should go there so that you will have time for yourself, they come back with a lot of homework, so who are they trying to fool? “Summer coaching we know when we were younger was for extra-curricular activities and skill development.

They don’t teach classwork because they feel that the extra-curricular activities are capital intensive. They know that they have to invest more to teach them the needed skills and the schools might as a result increase the fees, so they decide to teach English and Mathematics again. “To me, this time I felt that when school begins, they will start from wherever they stopped in the last session. Let their brains rest and let them be the children that they are. The financial burden is another thing.

It might not be as much as the school fees, but you find out that parents are still paying. Some pay weekly, some pay monthly and some pay throughout the summer programmes. “You find out that they don’t do anything extra apart from bringing up the curriculum for the new class and start teaching them earlier. That is the only advantage, but in Nigeria where we don’t have so many activities that help children in sports and skill development, a holiday like this is when children should learn that.

So, since I didn’t have money or resources to take them to summer coaching, I decided that they should stay at home.” Apart from the concerns of the parents, teachers who are involved in the summer coaching are also worried that the programme is not allowing them to rest. While others said they only engaged themselves in the exercise because of the financial benefits attached to it.

It is a burden

A teacher, Julius Babatunde, said summer coaching is a burden on the teachers because the period should be a period of rest. He said: “The issue of summer coaching, to me as a teacher, I see it as a burden on the teachers because the period should be a period of rest. In every office or working environment, workers do have their annual leave but for teachers, what they call annual leave is not actually leave because, during that period, we do go to school. “After a period of a term that you have spent in the school, we should allow the children to rest their brain.

I have not seen any difference with the regular school period, because if you look at the syllabus, it is still the same thing. It is not as if there is a new thing except that maybe, they introduce some fun games and curricular activities. “As for me as a parent, I won’t allow my children to go for summer coaching because I want them to rest because that is not what will help them to be more brilliant. They have spent four months in school and they have learned, that is what you would do within one month will now make them to be more brilliant than others.

“And for the payment, the schools are not adding much, it is the same salary. In some schools, it will not even be up to the salary given to them, because they will only share what they were able to realise within that period. While in some places, it is still the same amount of salary that they will still pay. But in some places, they will just add a little. Like in my school, they will just add a little amount. “The turn up of children is not encouraging and sometimes in some classes you will see maybe 10 pupils while in some you will see only two or three.

Some parents will tell you that they want their children to rest and some would even tell you that the children will travel to see their grandparents. And mostly, in some schools, it is the children of the teachers and staff that will form a greater number of the pupils, because they don’t want to leave their children at home. You will just see very few outsiders. To me, I don’t really buy the idea of summer coaching.” Another teacher, Chinwe Samuel, said she is not involved in the school’s summer coaching because it is not profitable to her.

She said it is better for her to use the opportunity to stay with her family. She said: “As a teacher, I’m not involved in the summer coaching this year because my school doesn’t pay extra salary. It is only the money generated from the coaching that they share among the teachers. And it depends on how much they will generate, if it is small it will not favour me. “Like last year, the attendance was very poor and it was about three people in my class. So, going from my house to the school is far and that is why I didn’t participate this year.

Secondly, I don’t like it because it is supposed to be more of skills development rather than academics, because it is still a repetition of what we are going to do when we resume school. You have to start afresh because you have to follow your scheme of work from the beginning of the course resumption till the end. But if they do it in a situation whereby it will be only skills during summer, it is better. “My children are resting because of their age. Assuming they are like teens, I will put them where they will learn a skill rather than academics.

If they attend summer coaching now to learn what they are going to learn in the first term, what is the need to go back to school when it resumes.”

Need for proper guidance

However, private proprietors say the assertion that summer coaching is all about academics is not true. They insist that private schools are accommodating skills development in the coaching. The National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Odubela, said many of the schools are teaching the pupils coding, baking, sewing, music, carpentry and decorations. “Over the years now, I can attest to the fact that the majority of schools have already been channeling their summer school programs to accommodate skills development, rather than academics only in the areas of coding, baking, sewing, music, carpentry, decorations, etc.

We can only intensify our campaign to ensure that other schools that have not adopted skill development as part of their summer school programs fully embrace it,” he said. Odubela acknowledged the fact that summer coaching is presently a burden on the parents because of the economic challenges the country is facing. As a result of this, he said the patronage of summer coaching has declined. “I said earlier, parents are generally struggling to accommodate the increase in the general price levels of goods and services.

In addition, some parents are also currently grappling to accommodate the announcement of an increase in school fees in some schools and as a result, they are ready to sacrifice summer coaching to accommodate the increase in school fees when the new session begins. “Yes, the decline is not unconnected with the state of the economy considering how inflation and increasing costs of living as a result of subsidy removal, and deregulation of the downstream petroleum industry, coupled with the single exchange rate policy of the Federal Government among others have generally affected the income of Nigerians badly.

So prioritisation of their expenses has become an option. So this affected summer school enrollment generally.” According to the National President of NAPPS, the government should provide an enabling environment to support schools both private and public to enhance their summer school programs through the establishment of skills acquisition centres that students can visit. He said the government should support private schools through the facilitation and transfer of these skills to learners at affordable costs to private schools, especially for the benefit of learners.

Odubela said: “Similarly, as stakeholders in the education sector, we expect that critical meetings of states and Federal Government with the education stakeholders are imperative to keep governments abreast of the challenges within the sector. This is necessary to proffer appropriate solutions to them. Policy formulation and implementation must take cognizance of the inputs of different various education stakeholders. Periodic reviews of education policies are needed to ensure that they are meeting and achieving their objectives as expected.

“We expect the Federal Government to look into the issue of the establishment of Education Bank to grant concessionary interest loans to educational institutions to alleviate the challenges of funding faced by private school owners who are left with no choice but to obtain loans at high interest from commercial banks. “The high interest on loans has become unbearable for school owners as private schools are not to be viewed as commercial ventures given the peculiarities of private education investments.

We want the Federal Government to include the private education sub-sector in the various Federal Gov- ernment palliative programs to support private school workers. The issue of multiple taxation from the Federal Government and state governments should be looked into for possible harmonisation.”

It can be better handled

The Executive Director, CEE-HOPE Nigeria, Betty Abah, said there is noth- ing wrong in children attending sum- mer coaching, saying that they need it for their development. She said some children in public schools need this kind of training because it will help them to interact with their pairs from private schools. Abah, who is also a child’s rights activist, however, said despite the importance of summer coaching, the children need rest. She advocates that the coaching should not exceed two weeks to enable the children rest and prepare for the next academic session.

She said: “I don’t really see anything wrong in summer coaching during the long holidays, especially if it is not throughout the holiday, because that is an opportunity for them to learn new skills that will help to improve their lives. We run summer schools and currently, we are running summer schools in 12 centres across seven states and it is just for two weeks. “First of all, it is just for one or two weeks, as long as it doesn’t take the whole of the holidays, because they actually deserve to rest. So, it is an op- portunity for them to deepen their academic skills.

Many children are in public schools and usually, the standards are low, so it is an opportunity for them to learn from new teachers with more experience. “I think it is a very good opportunity, particularly our organisation works in poor communities, urban slums and rural communities, because most of the children there don’t have access to quality education. So, we are using a week programme to deepen their academic knowledge.

And then they learn different skills and over the years many of the children that have gone through our summer school are independent now and they make money on their own. “And in many of the centres especially in Lagos, people teaching the children are people we have empowered in the last eight years. So, they are now giving back to the communities and training other people. I think there is nothing really wrong with it. “So, it is good for them to learn skills and apart from academic knowledge, they also learn interpersonal skills by interacting more with other children from other places.

And it is really good for social interaction. There is nothing in the Child’s Rights Act that criminal- ises summer school or empowers them during the holidays. So, it is actually for the overall wellbeing of the children and the young persons.” Despite the advantages of summer coaching and what the parents and pu- pils stand to gain from attending the training, it remains unclear whether summer coaching is a blessing or a burden to parents, teachers and pupils.