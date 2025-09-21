Sultana’s Rising Profile In Bb House

One of the current revelations of the Big Brother Naija Season 10 reality show, Sultana Farida Auduson is rising by the day. She is more than just a contestant but a lady whose life’s work reflects kindness, empathy, and a deep sense of responsibility to those around her.

In the Big Brother Naija house, Sultana embodies the same authenticity and sincerity she has always been known for. She brings with her the richness of her cultural roots, the strength of her values, and the warmth of her character, qualities that resonate deeply with audiences who value not only entertainment, but also depth and relatability.

Sultana is not just participating in a reality show; she is living out her truth, showing that beauty, kindness, and community spirit can shine brightly, even on the biggest of stages.

A very calculative contestant, she has survived seven evictions and brings out her drama skills so effortlessly. The Adamawa State-born Sultana has built a reputation as a beautician with a heart for service. Beyond her work in the beauty industry, she serves as the State Coordinator for Clare Cares Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to uplifting children, families, and vulnerable communities. In this role, she has been instrumental in driving impactful initiatives, always ensuring that care and compassion remain at the center of every project.

One of Sultana’s greatest passions is advocating for children living within the autism spectrum. Her dedication to this cause stems from a genuine desire to see every child celebrated, understood, and given the opportunity to thrive. She believes in creating inclusive spaces where love and acceptance are not just spoken but lived daily.