Sultan Urges Muslims To Start Looking For Month Of Shawwal 1445 AH 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar has called on the Muslims in the country to start looking for the new crescent of SHAWWAL 1445 AH, from Monday, April 8, 2024, which is equivalent to the Islamic Calendar 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu in Sokoto on Sunday.

He said that if sighted, the information should be forwarded to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.

The following telephone numbers can be used to report the Sighting of the new moon to the Sultanate palace for onward communication to the Sultan.

08037157100

07067416900

08066303077

08036149757

08099945903