Sultan Urges Muslims To Look Out For Ramadan Moon Tuesday

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across Nigeria to commence the search for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

This is contained in a statement signed by Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the announcement, Muslims who sight the crescent moon after sunset on Tuesday are urged to report it promptly to the Sultan through the following designated contact numbers:

0803 715 7100

0806 630 3077

0803 596 5322

0803 594 5903