Sultan Urges Muslims To Look Out For New Moon

The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, has announced that Saturday, August 23, which corresponds to the 29th day of Safar 1447 AH, will be the day set aside for the sighting of the new moon of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 AH.

Correspondingly, the Wazirin Sokoto, who doubled as the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, also called on Muslims across the country to actively participate in the moon sighting exercise.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in Kano by Prof. Junaidu.

The Council emphasised the importance of collective effort in fulfilling this religious duty, which determines the commencement of Rabi’ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, widely revered as the month of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Prof. Junaidu prayed for Allah’s guidance in the discharge of this religious responsibility, saying, “May Allah (SWT) help us in this duty.

“Muslims are requested to look out for the new moon of Rabi’ul Awwal on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs,” the statement read.