Sultan Urges Muslims To Look For Shawwal Crescent Wednesday

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across Nigeria to commence the search for the crescent moon that will mark the end of Ramadan 1447AH and the beginning of Shawwal.

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‎This is contained in a press statement signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sambo Wali Junaidu, of the Sultanate Council Sokoto.

‎The statement said Wednesday, March 18, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH, has been designated for the search for the new moon of Shawwal.

‎It urged Muslims to report any confirmed sighting of the crescent to the nearest District or Village Head, who will then communicate the information to the Sultan for official verification.

‎The statement also provided telephone numbers through which credible moon sightings can be reported directly to the Sultan’s office.

The numbers are: 0803 715 7100,

0806 630 3077,

0803 596 5322, 0803 594 5903 and 0706 714 6900.