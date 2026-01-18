Sultan Urges Muslims To Look For Moon Of Sha’aban 1447 AH

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across Nigeria to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1447 AH on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The directive was contained in a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council.

According to the statement, Monday, January 19, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Rajab 1447 AH, has been designated for the sighting of the Sha’aban crescent.

Muslims nationwide were urged to look for the new moon on the specified date and report any sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward transmission to the Sultan of Sokoto, who is also the President-General of the NSCIA.

The statement emphasized the importance of cooperation and timely reporting to enable the appropriate religious declaration in line with Islamic tradition.