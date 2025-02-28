Sultan To Muslims: Look For New Ramadan Moon Today

Share

The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has announced that today will mark the beginning of the search for the new moon of Ramadan 1446AH.

According to a statement signed by Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Muslims are directed to look out for the new moon and report any sighting to their nearest District or Village Head.

The reported sightings will then be communicated to the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for a formal announcement.

To facilitate communication, the Sultanate Council has provided the following phone numbers: 08037157100; 08066303077; 08035965322; 08099945903 and 07067146900.

