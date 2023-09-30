Sultan, Tinubu Urge NLC, TUC To Shelve Nationwide Strike

President Bola Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, have pleaded with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call off the nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that organised labour announced it would embark indefinite strike from Tuesday, October 3, following the tense negotiations with the Federal Government over temporary measures to mitigate the effect of the elimination of fuel subsidies.

The unions had accused the government of lack of sincerity to meet its demands, which included a new minimum wage for workers.

However, speaking during the public lecture and special Juma’at prayer to mark the 63rd independence anniversary of the country at the National Mosque, Abuja, Tinubu appealed to the workers not to embark on the strike.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, reiterated the commitment of his administration to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking in a statement issued by the media aide to the Deputy Senate President, Ismail Mudashir, Barau said: “The Sultan has talked about the issue of strike by the NLC. I also call, on behalf of His Excellency, the President, and the entire government, on the labour leaders to shelve the strike.

“Let’s dialogue, let’s sit together, let’s understand ourselves, and let’s look at the prevailing situation in the country. How do we meet this country, the challenges ahead and the current challenges? It is through dialogue that we can solve our problems collectively.”

Noting that the government was new and working hard to bring succour to Nigerians,” Barau added: “It has set aside N500bn and other packages are being unveiled to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. Therefore, we need to support and pray for the government.”

Speaking earlier, the Sultan appealed to organised labour to give the Federal Government another chance.

“For God’s sake, for Allah’s sake, anybody planning to go on strike should please give the government another chance. Please, rethink and give the government another chance”, the Sultan said, adding that if the NLC and TUC embarked on the strike, it would do more harm than good.