Sultan Tasks Governors To Emulate Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged State Governors across the Country to emulate Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State by eliminating the “non-indigene” syndrome in the interest of national unity.

He made this call during his Sallah homage to Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodge, Sokoto.

The Sultan emphasized that in Sokoto, all Nigerians are treated as indigenes, an approach that fosters a sense of belonging for Nigerians residing in the State.

“In Sokoto, we don’t have non-indigenes, but rather members of the resident communities,” he added.

The monarch urged other States to adopt this model to promote sustainable peace, harmony, and brotherhood among all Nigerians.

Sultan Sa’ad also stressed the importance of State Governors focusing on protecting the lives and property of their citizens, describing security as the foundation upon which all societies can progress.

“In Sokoto, we appreciate what the Governor is doing, and we’d like to assure him of the support of the traditional institution so he can continue the good work of transforming our State.”

“The Governor and our security agencies are doing their best, and this has led to tremendous improvements in the fight against banditry,” the Sultan said.

He also commended Governor Aliyu for the massive distribution of food items during the just-concluded Ramadan fast, an initiative that he said was unprecedented in Sokoto State.

Additionally, the Sultan urged Nigerians to be law-abiding and avoid any actions that might jeopardize the peace the country enjoys.

The President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs also condemned the actions of unpatriotic citizens who use social media to spread falsehoods, misinformation, and provocative statements that could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the Country.

He called on the security agencies to remain vigilant against such individuals who seek to create chaos.

In response, Governor Ahmed Aliyu reassured his administration’s determination to do everything possible to ensure the state remains safe and secure.

He attributed the rising insecurity in the country to unemployment, particularly among the youth.

“Many youths have joined informant groups to earn stipends and make ends meet,” Aliyu said.

He further mentioned that his administration has trained and graduated thousands of youths and women in various trades to make them productive members of society.

“We will soon embark on another massive skills acquisition program to engage more unemployed youths and reduce restiveness,” he vowed.

Governor Aliyu also reassured the people of Sokoto State that his administration would continue to prioritize Islamic affairs, with more mosques and Islamiyya schools receiving the necessary attention from the state government.

He thanked the people of Sokoto for their fervent prayers and support for his administration and called for the sustenance of that support.

