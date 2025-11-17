New Telegraph

November 17, 2025
Sultan Seeks Minimum Wage For Monarchs

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday appealed to the Sokoto State Government to include traditional rulers in the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

He made the appeal at a town hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, preparatory to the submission of the state’s 2026 budget proposal.

Abubakar, represented by the District Head of Wurno Kabiru CigariAlhassan, pledged traditional rulers’ support for the implementation of all government’s policies and programmes.

The representative of Physically-Challenged Persons, Sa’adatu Abubakar, urged the state government to consider the renovation of Abdulrashid Adisa Raji Special School and establish more special schools across the state in order to cater for persons living with disabilities.

