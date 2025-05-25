Sultan: Religious Harmony’ll Solve Nigeria’s Challenges

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, has emphasised the importance of religious harmony in overcoming Nigeria’s challenges, praising a non-Muslim’s initiative to build an Islamic Centre for Muslim children.

Abubakar made the call yesterday in Kaduna, at the second Quranic graduation ceremony of 22 students at the Modern Islamic Centre, ‘Darul-Ilm’, built by the Director-General (D-G) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi and donated to Danbushiya community, Millennium City, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre meant for orphans and the less-privileged, was named after President Bola Tinubu.

The Sultan stated that such acts demonstrated hope for Nigeria’s future and showcased the country’s unique interfaith interactions.

He encouraged Nigerians to come together, putting aside differences to surmount all the seemingly formidable problems plaguing the country, with a view to achieving progress.

Abubukar highlighted the need for strong will, belief in Almighty Allah, and collective efforts to overcome these challenges.

The Sultan praised the country’s diversity, saying that interactions between Muslims, Christians, and others were a strength.

He urged Nigerians to focus on shared goals, pray for leaders and work together to defeat problems.

Abubukar emphasised that problems were not insurmountable and that hope and unity could lead to a brighter future.

The Sultan, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to ask Almighty Allah for guidance and protection in all their endeavours for the betterment of the nation.

NAN reports that dignitaries present at the event included Sen. Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi and the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, among others.

