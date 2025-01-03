Sultan Preaches Unity As Buhari, Rumaisa’u Emerge Winners Of National Qur’an Competition

Share

A memorizer of the Noble Qur’an from Kano State, Buhari Sanusi Idris, has emerged as the overall winner of the 39th National Qur’an Recitation Competition, which concluded in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday December 28, 2024.

Buhari clinched the top position in the prestigious apex category, which involved memorization of the entire Qur’an and mastery of its different modes of recitation.

He was crowned ‘Gwarzon Shekara’ (Hero of the Year) by the Chief Host, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The brand new car for winners As the winner, Buhari was awarded a brand new car, N500,000 for fueling, a plasma television, and a hajj slot.

In the female category, Rumaisa’u Dahiru Ibrahim secured first place in the senior recitation category and was crowned ‘Gwarzuwar Shekara’ (Heroine of the Year) by the First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris. Rumaisa’u received a brand-new car, N500,000 for fueling, a deep freezer, and a hajj slot.

However, Governor Nasir Idris expressed his delight at Kebbi State hosting the competition after 20 years, attributing this milestone to the encouragement of the Sultan of Sokoto and other notable personalities. “This is a remarkable gathering of dedicated individuals united by their love for the Holy Qur’an,” Governor Idris said.

He praised all participants for their commitment, describing their efforts as a profound demonstration of respect for the wisdom of the Qur’an. The governor highlighted Kebbi State’s ongoing contributions to the promotion of Islam, including:

The establishment of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Plans to rehabilitate and reconstruct over 400 Jum’at Mosques and proposed Ramadan feeding programmes across the state. He also said the state has enhanced welfare for pilgrims and improved zakat collection structures.

The Governor urged Muslims to reflect on the Qur’an’s teachings, emphasizing its role in fostering compassion, humility, and knowledge. “Let us make learning and applying the Qur’an’s wisdom a lifelong ambition,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, emphasized the need for unity among Muslims, stating: “In Islam, we are one family. There is no Darika or Izala, only our shared Islamic faith.”

He commended Governor Idris for sponsoring the event and praised Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, the wife of the Governor for her efforts in promoting girl-child education.

The Sultan officially invested her as the Education Ambassador for the North West Zone to further champion the cause across the region. She also bagged the honor of ‘ Khadimatul Qur’an from Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto.

Share

