The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Saturday reiterated a call for unity, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

This is as they enjoined citizens to embrace diversity as a source of national strength rather than division.

The royal fathers spoke separately at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna State over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the Sultan said Nigerians of all backgrounds, Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, and people of diverse ethnic groups, must always remember that they are bound by a common destiny under one nation.

The monarch added that despite the country’s diversity, Nigerians must learn to “be united without being uniformed,” stressing that the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, was right when he argued that Nigeria must understand its differences rather than ignore them.

According to him, recognising and respecting differences is the only way to build a society anchored on dignity, mutual respect and national cohesion. “Once we understand who we are, we will be able to work with one another with all dignity,” he said.

The Sultan urged Nigerians not to allow differences to tear the country apart, warning that antagonism, divisiveness and bitterness only weaken collective progress. He called on leaders and citizens to consistently support governments at all levels while working and praying for the country’s stability.

He noted that many of the speeches delivered at the event contained the critical truths Nigeria needs to internalise to move forward, stressing that the real work lies in the implementation of solutions, not the repetition of problems. “What we lack is always implementation,” he said.

The Sultan expressed optimism that the next 25 years of ACF would see improved engagement, deeper reflection and stronger efforts to address the North’s challenges. He commended the ACF leadership for organising what he described as a successful and unifying programme.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who described himself as “a friend of the North,” said traditional institutions have a sacred responsibility to promote peace, cohesion and healthy relationships across communities.

He said the North, like Nigeria as a whole, remains greater than any individual or group, and must be treated as a collective heritage that deserves continuous protection and positive rebranding.

The Ooni acknowledged that security has become the most pressing challenge confronting the region but cautioned against dwelling solely on the negative, urging Nigerians to also highlight the North’s strengths, opportunities and cultural influence, just as other nations promote their global image despite internal issues.

He cited the United States, despite facing various security threats, as an example of a country that continues to brand and project its image positively.

He, however, urged the ACF and Northern leaders to “put heads together” and craft a strategic rebranding of Northern Nigeria for the benefit of the entire country.

The monarch commended the ACF for 25 years of advocacy and engagement, describing the forum’s consistency as vital to strengthening unity, dialogue and national progress.