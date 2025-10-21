Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Nigerians To Support Military, Calls For Social Media Regulation

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC), His Eminence Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, has called on Nigerians to stop castigating the military in its efforts to restore peace and security across the country.

Speaking at the 2025 NTRC General Assembly in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, the Sultan appealed to national leaders to regulate social media, citing the damaging effects of false and misleading content circulated online. The assembly’s theme was “Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria.”

The Sultan condemned claims circulating on social media that the military collaborates with bandits or delays intervention until attacks occur. He said such statements demoralize the armed forces, stressing that the military deserves the country’s prayers and support for its critical role in maintaining peace.

He further highlighted the urgent need for social media regulation to curb misinformation. “People sit at home and formulate fake stories that go viral. Many believe these because it is the era where people trust what they see online,” he said. The Sultan cited false reports about attacks on a Sokoto mosque during his trip to London and erroneous claims regarding his statements in Lagos.

On allegations of a genocide of Christians in Nigeria, the Sultan dismissed them as baseless. “There is no way people would be killed and traditional rulers would not know. These are false stories being circulated in the USA, Canada, and other countries,” he said.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, praised traditional rulers as custodians of the people and emphasized the importance of their collaboration with security agencies. He highlighted the role of traditional authorities in conflict prevention, early warning, and community engagement, particularly amid evolving security challenges such as insurgency, banditry, communal conflicts, and youth restiveness.

Gen. Musa stressed that peace cannot be imposed but must be cultivated through trust, dialogue, and cooperation at the grassroots level. He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to protecting Nigeria’s citizens and territorial integrity, emphasizing that their success depends on collaboration with local communities.

In his remarks, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, linked insurgency to environmental challenges and highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening local, state, and federal efforts to combat insecurity.

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, noted that his administration has relied on Nigerian law enforcement and the armed forces rather than foreign firms to tackle insurgency, emphasizing confidence in domestic legal and security frameworks.