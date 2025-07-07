The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and paramount ruler of one of the most culturally significant cities in southwestern Nigeria.

In an official condolence message issued on Monday, the Sultan extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of himself and the Sultanate Council of Sokoto to the Oyo State Government, the Olubadan-in-Council, and the bereaved royal family.

“The passing of this great monarch leaves a void that will be felt across the land,” the Sultan stated. “Oba Olakulehin was a remarkable leader—a good-hearted giant in thought and action. Even though he reigned for just over a year, his legacy and dedication to his people will forever resound in the hearts and minds of everyone.”

The Sultan praised the late monarch’s unwavering commitment to the development of Ibadanland and his enduring impact on humanity.

“We recognize and appreciate the significant contributions Oba Olakulehin made towards the peace, unity, and cultural heritage of Ibadanland,” he added. “His leadership, though brief, was noble, dignified, and people-focused.”

The Sultan concluded his tribute with prayers for strength and peace for the late Oba’s family and the people of Ibadan:

“May God grant the family and the good people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.”

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin ascended the throne of the Olubadan in 2024 and served with distinction until his passing. Though his reign was short, it was marked by a spirit of unity, cultural pride, and a vision for inclusive development across Ibadanland.

His departure is being mourned not only in Oyo State but across Nigeria, where traditional rulers and citizens alike have recognized his leadership and deep-rooted connection to his people.