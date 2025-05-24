Sultan Of Sokoto Lauds Tinubu’s Religious Tolerance

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s policies on religious tolerance and harmony.

This was as the renowned traditional ruler stated that such initiatives have played a crucial role in the economic gains recorded across Nigeria in recent months.

Sa’ad Abubakar gave this endorsement during the commissioning of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Darul’Ilm Centre for Islamic Studies in Kaduna State on Saturday.

The centre, constructed and donated by the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Tosin Ajayi, represented by retired DSS Director, Ahmed Zalmar is dedicated to the education of orphans and underprivileged children.

Speaking at the event, the Sultan stressed the importance of de-emphasising religious and ethnic differences in the national discourse.

He attributed the success of many economically advanced countries to their ability to foster unity across diverse backgrounds.

READ ALSO:

“The coming together of people of different faiths and ethnicities will help bridge the gaps of disunity and de-emphasise the problems of this country,” the Sultan noted.

“The presence of heads of sister security agencies here today shows the synergy amongst our security services and the trust they have in Tosin Ajayi.”

Mr Ajayi, on the other hand, explained that part of the DSS’s mandate is to mitigate threats to internal security, including espionage, insurgency, sabotage, subversion, and terrorism.

He noted that one of the most effective non-conventional strategies against subversion is reducing discontent through education.

“I identified education as a key method of dousing discontent. It is also part of my policies to improve the nation’s internal security architecture through conventional and non-conventional engagements,” Ajayi said.

He added that both Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and support from stakeholders have been channelled into such social impact projects.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, accompanied by Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, stressed the long-term value of education in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

He commended President Tinubu for backing faith-based education and school feeding programmes that support vulnerable populations.

“By 2050, 25 per cent of the global workforce will be African, with many from Nigeria,” Edun said.

“Despite current challenges, we are already seeing progress in economic growth, foreign reserve increases, stabilising inflation, and declining food and energy prices.”

Share